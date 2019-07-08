Expand / Collapse search
Jetstar flight delayed by turtle slowly crossing tarmac

Alexandra Deabler
Slow and steady may win the race, but it apparently also delays flights.

A Jetstar Airways flight from Australia’s Gold Coast to Adelaide was delayed by a turtle slowly crossing the tarmac on Thursday.

The flight had reportedly just started taxiing when it was forced to stop for about four minutes to “allow a gorgeous little turtle to cross,” a passenger tweeted out.

The small turtle was crossing to the creek near the airport fence, according to the passenger.

According to a Jetstar spokesperson, this wasn’t the turtle's first time on the tarmac.

A small turtle (not pictured) interrupted a flight in Australia last week.

“They said he’d been up there earlier in the day as well,” a Jetstar spokesperson told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the Independent reported. “It was the second time they’d had to move him.”

The turtle was reportedly moved to a safer area after the captain alerted air traffic control.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.