114-year-old New Jersey theme park sold at auction for $2.37 million

A 114-year-old theme park in Clementon, New Jersey, was sold at auction on Tuesday, according to a recent report.

Clementon Amusement Park & Splash World was bought by an unnamed buyer for $2.37 million, NJ.com reported. Though the park’s seller, Capital Recovery Group, took bids on the entire park as well as individual items on the property during the online auction, the winning bid applied to the whole park, and included a liquor license.

The buyer is reportedly expected to reopen the park.

Bill Firestone, CEO of Capital Recovery Group, told NJ.com that there was a lot of interest in Clementon.

"I was basically very happy of the result, especially because someone is going to buy it and going to open it," Firestone told the website. "My indication is he wants to move very quickly."

Before Tuesday’s auction, interested buyers visited the closed theme park to check out the park and its inventory.

Previously, NJ.com reported that Clementon Amusement Park & Splash World has almost 400 items on its inventory, including a 40-person arc swing, a 360-degree loop ride, a ferris wheel, and a train system complete with cooled propane engine, rail system and three 18-foot long cars.

Capital Recovery Group first announced that it was putting the park up for auction in February.

Clementon Park was founded in 1907 and added the water park in later years. The amusement park closed in September 2019.

According to NJ.com, Clementon Park was assessed at $4.25 million in 2019.