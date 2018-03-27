Everyone knows that one person who's always on the go, jet-setting around the world and planning their next vacation before the first one is even over. Choosing a present for the person who appreciates experiences more than things can be tricky. So unless you plan on buying them a plane ticket for the holidays, why not give them a stylish and functional travel-friendly accessory they can use no matter the destination.

Here are 12 travel accessories that are as chic as they are functional and will make anyone on your list happy this holiday season:

1. An indestructible suitcase

Away suitcases not only look super chic, they're also incredibly functional pieces of luggage. Made from unbreakable material and coming in several sizes and colors, each comes with a lifetime guarantee. Bonus: The two carry-on versions have a removable battery pack for convenient charging.

Away The Carry On, $225; at Away

2. Noise-cancelling headphones

Whether you simply want some peace and quiet or need to drown out the airplane sounds to better hear your movie, these noise-cancelling headphones provide blissful silence by blocking out background noise. The over-the-ear fit is more comfortable for long-term wear, plus they’re wireless, so no more dealing with tangled cords.

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II, $349.95; at Bose

3. A roomy leather tote

Whether you use it as a carry-on to fit those last-minute essentials or just want a roomy purse that’ll hold all your stuff on your next adventure, this beautiful suede leather tote is a versatile choice. Made from Italian leather and microsuede lining, this carry-all features a small interior zipper pocket to keep items safe. The bag can also be monogrammed for an added touch of personalization.

Cuyana Suede Classic Structured Leather Tote, $215; at Cuyana

4. An eco-friendly travel mug

These BPA-free double-walled stainless steel tumblers are the perfect travel accessory to hold water, coffee, wine or whatever you’re feeling. They’re compact, easy to hold, and keep drinks hot and cold for longer. Plus, by using one, you’re helping cut down on waste from paper and plastic cups, so you can feel good every time you take a sip.

Byta, $29; at Byta

5. A trendy hat box

Ever struggled with packing a hat in a suitcase? With this hard-shell hat box, you won’t ever have to think about it again. The round shape is perfect for keeping all your hats safe from getting crushed, but is roomy enough to hold any other items you might want to stash away for safe keeping — and the marble print makes it hard to resist.

Calpak Baye Midnight Marble Medium Hat Box, $120; at Calpak

6. A sexy silk eye mask

Never miss a wink of sleep when traveling with this gorgeous eye mask. Made from 100-percent pure mulberry silk, the luxury fabric won’t tug or irritate the delicate skin around your eyes, so you can guarantee you’re getting your beauty rest.

Slipsilk Sleep Mask, $45; at Slipsilk

7. An attractive (and functional) laptop holder

Who says a laptop bag has to be boring and black? This dressed up faux leather laptop backpack offers both form and function in one. It has a separate padded laptop compartment that accommodates devices up to 15 inches, plus a larger storage compartment for all your extras. It also has a trolley pass-through feature to keep it secure on any suitcase when you don't feel like using the back straps.

Calpak Kaya Laptop Backpack, $89; at Calpak

8. A customized passport holder

For an added bit of style, keep your boring old passport in one of these calf leather holders with suede lining. Add gold embossed monogramming for an extra special touch.

Aspinal of London Passport Cover in Black Croc, $100; at Aspinal of London

9. An organized jewelry box

Let's face it: Too often, necklaces and earrings become a tangled mess at the bottom of your bag. But this two-tier leather box with ring rolls and a pull-out tray make it easy to pack as many accessories as you want and know they’ll arrive at your destination in separate pieces.

The Daily Edited Black Jewelry Box, $130; at TDE

10. Carry-on approved hair styling set

Who says you can’t have great hair on vacation? With this TSA-approved mini travel set from beloved OUAI, you’ll be able to style on the go and not worry about fighting airport security about an oversized liquid. The kit includes a dry shampoo foam, volume spray and texturizing hairspray in a cute zippered pouch.

All The OUAI Up Kit, $25; at OUAI

11. A modern carry-all

This grown-up take on a standard backpack is the perfect carry-all for day trips and overnighters. It's made of water-resistant cotton twill and comes with multiple pockets, both inside and out, that will hold all the necessities.

Everlane The Modern Snap Backpack, $80; at Everlane

12. A toiletry case with all the essentials

These hardshell mini toiletry cases are perfect grab-and-go items for the last minute packer who's always forgetting something important. With three different versions filled with TSA-approved products like shampoo, toothpaste and lip balm, you'll be sure to find the right gift for whoever is on your list.

Away Travel The Gift Set, $75; at Away Travel