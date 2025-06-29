Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Archaeology

1,000-year-old medieval sword emerges from Dutch river after chance discovery: 'Barely corroded'

Construction workers found rare sword with gold-copper symbols, which experts believe was deliberately deposited

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
Belgian archaeologists uncover well-preserved dog dating back to Roman times Video

Belgian archaeologists uncover well-preserved dog dating back to Roman times

SOLVA Archaeology Service in Belgium announced the recent discovery of ancient Roman artifacts and remains, including a well-preserved dog, in Velzeke. (Source: SOLVA Dienst Archeologie)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A remarkable medieval sword with rare symbols was recently put on display in a Dutch museum, over a year after it was found by construction workers unexpectedly.

The discovery of the sword was announced by the Netherlands' National Museum of Antiquities (RMO) in Leiden on June 24.

The artifact, named the Linschoten Sword, was found in March 2024 during "maintenance dredging activities," the museum said in a press release.

RARE 1,200-YEAR-OLD CHRISTIAN CROSS FOUND IN FIELD BY METAL DETECTORIST

Construction workers were struck by a "long piece of iron" while cleaning a small river known as the Korte Linschoten, the statement noted.

The discovery turned out to be a sword measuring over three feet in length, dating back between 1050 and 1150 A.D. 

Close-up shot of rare symbol on sword

The Linschoten Sword measures over three feet in length and dates back to the 11th century.

Pictures show the sword with a long crossguard and a pommel shaped like a Brazil nut, the museum noted.

"The blade is sharp on both edges and inlaid with strips of gold-colored copper, forming circular motifs featuring a cross and an 'endless knot' flanked by three lines on each side," the RMO said. 

Medieval swords are "rare finds."

The sword was likely made with high-quality iron that was mined locally in the Veluwe hills. Experts believe it was deliberately deposited into the river, as there was no trace of a scabbard or sheath. 

The museum also noted that medieval swords were "deeply personal possessions."

STRANGE VIKING GRAVE WITH 'CHRISTIAN OVERTONES' DISCOVERED BY PERPLEXED ARCHAEOLOGISTS: 'VERY UNUSUAL'

"They were either buried with their owner or – alternatively – ritually deposited into water," the release noted. "In the latter case, they are often exceptionally well-preserved."

RMO curator Annemarieke Willemsen told Fox News Digital that medieval swords are "rare finds."

View of sword's crossguard

Historians believe the sword was deliberately left in a river, which allowed it to survive for a millennium. (Rijksmuseum van Oudheden)

"When [swords are found], [they're] often well-preserved because they are made of top-quality steel," she explained.

Many swords were "deposited in a river, where they rested for centuries under the water table, in an anaerobic environment," the curator added.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"We have a similar sword with the same shape and date in our collections with the name ‘Ulfberht’ on the blade that was found in the river Schelde," she said. "We have [many] more swords from the Middle Ages more broadly.’"

"Only the organic components – such as the wooden grip and any leather wrappings – have succumbed to time."

In its statement, the museum noted that, though the sword was "remarkably well-preserved," it's possible that some components have decayed after 1,000 years.

"Only the organic components – such as the wooden grip and any leather wrappings – have succumbed to time," the RMO's press release added. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The iron is barely corroded due to the oxygen-poor environment of the wet soil. Traces of the wooden hilt are still visible on the preserved sword."

Split image of sword's handle and the Rijksmuseum exteriors

A curator at the National Museum of Antiquities in the Netherlands (right) told Fox News Digital that medieval swords like the Linschoten Sword are "rare finds." (Rijksmuseum van Oudheden; SIMON WOHLFAHRT/AFP via Getty Images)

The sword's remarkable preservation offers a rare connection to the 11th century, a period marked by frequent conflict in the Netherlands.

"During this period, the Bishop of Utrecht held authority in the region, although the Counts of Holland and Flanders were rising in power," the museum said. 

"This era also saw a shift in military tactics and weaponry: vertical slashing from horseback gave way to horizontal thrusting between pieces of armor," the officials added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This sword, which could be wielded with one hand, embodies that transitional phase – suited to both techniques."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.