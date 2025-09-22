Wisconsin unveils historic solar farm with battery storage for round-the-clock power

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wisconsin has launched a groundbreaking project that could reshape how the state generates and uses electricity. The Paris Solar-Battery Park in Kenosha County combines a massive solar farm with a powerful battery storage system to make renewable energy available day and night.

This project brings clean energy, greater reliability and potential savings for residents across the state.

How Wisconsin's solar battery park powers 130,000 homes

The Paris Solar farm began producing power in December 2024 and generates 200 megawatts of renewable electricity during the day. That amount is enough to supply about 55,000 homes each year.

Now, a 110-megawatt battery storage system has been added. These batteries capture excess energy from the solar panels and release it at night, during cloudy weather, or when demand suddenly rises. The battery system can power about 130,000 homes for up to four hours.

By combining solar generation with battery storage, Wisconsin is addressing one of renewable energy's most significant challenges: ensuring a steady and reliable power supply at all times.

Why Wisconsin's solar battery park is a historic energy shift

Energy use is climbing, and nearly 79 percent of electricity in the United States still comes from fossil fuels. That dependence contributes to increased carbon pollution, higher costs and leaves the grid vulnerable during extreme conditions.

The Paris Solar-Battery Park reduces reliance on fossil fuels while strengthening Wisconsin's grid. It also provides a model other states can follow.

Mike Hooper, president of project partner We Energies, called the project "historic" and stressed that customers can count on dependable and affordable power in any weather. That level of reliability is especially crucial as storms, heatwaves and cold snaps put additional pressure on power systems.

What Wisconsin's solar battery park means for clean energy

Battery storage is becoming a cornerstone of the clean energy movement. Without storage, solar power only helps while the sun is shining. With it, renewable energy becomes flexible, consistent and available around the clock.

This shift benefits both the environment and consumers. Solar farms have been shown to cut electric bills by 5 to 20 percent. Additionally, the Paris Solar-Battery Park is eligible for federal tax credits, which can pass on savings to residents.

Recent policy changes may reduce some of those incentives in the future. Even so, pairing solar with battery storage remains one of the most effective ways to lower costs and reduce emissions.

What this means for you

If you live in Wisconsin, you may soon experience the benefits through cleaner air, lower utility bills and fewer outages. For residents of other states, this project is a clear sign that large-scale solar plus storage is possible and practical. It also shows that renewable energy can be more than a backup option. With smart storage, it can become the backbone of a dependable grid.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Paris Solar-Battery Park is more than Wisconsin's first big project. It represents the future of energy in America. By capturing sunlight during the day and making it available at night, Wisconsin is proving that renewable power can be both reliable and affordable.

Do you think every state should commit to building solar and battery projects to replace fossil fuels? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

