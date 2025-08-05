Google turns CO2 into battery power for clean energy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carbon dioxide usually gets blamed for climate change, not praised for solving it. But Google plans to flip the script. The company just announced a partnership with Italian firm Energy Dome to help store clean energy using carbon dioxide in an entirely new way.

This collaboration will deploy long-duration energy storage systems, also known as LDES, at Google's renewable energy projects across the globe. The idea is simple yet powerful: store extra energy when wind and solar production are high, and release it when the skies darken or the wind dies down.

Most current batteries can only provide about four hours of backup power. That might help during short dips in production, but it fails during overnight outages or cloudy, windless days. Energy Dome offers a better solution.

Why Google chose the CO2 Battery

Google selected Energy Dome's CO2 Battery because it provides clean, dispatchable energy for up to 24 hours. Unlike lithium-ion systems, which depend on expensive and often hard-to-source materials, this battery uses off-the-shelf mechanical components and simple physics.

Instead of storing electricity in chemical form, the CO2 Battery stores it by compressing carbon dioxide gas into a liquid. When the power grid needs more electricity, the system heats and expands that liquid CO2 back into a gas. As the gas expands, it spins a turbine, just like steam would, which generates electricity.

Once the gas cools, the system captures it again in the dome for future use. This closed-loop process repeats as needed, providing an efficient, carbon-free way to smooth out power demand and supply.

Energy Dome has already proven that the technology works. Its first commercial facility in Italy has been operating successfully for over three years. With a 20-megawatt, 200-megawatt-hour capacity, the plant proves that carbon dioxide can play a surprisingly powerful role in making renewable energy more dependable.

A Scalable, reliable way to store clean power

Google's backing could significantly accelerate the global rollout of this technology. While wind and solar are affordable and widely available, they remain inconsistent by nature. Without storage, their reliability suffers.

Energy Dome's CO2 Battery helps bridge this gap. It can store renewable energy when production is high and release it when demand peaks. This flexibility supports not just Google's data centers but entire communities that rely on a stable power grid.

The battery also offers another key benefit. Its spinning machinery adds natural inertia to the grid. That helps stabilize power flow, which becomes more important as older fossil fuel plants shut down and leave behind fewer tools for grid balancing.

By investing in Energy Dome and planning commercial deployments in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Google hopes to meet its goal of operating on 24/7 carbon-free energy by 2030.

What this means for you

This breakthrough in energy storage will impact far more than Google's internal operations. As this technology expands, more people could benefit from reliable electricity even when solar panels stop producing or the wind turbines stop turning.

Cleaner and more flexible energy storage also reduces the need for fossil fuel power plants. That shift helps lower emissions and create a more resilient grid for homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses.

The scalability of the CO2 Battery opens the door to broader access. Communities around the world could see improvements in both affordability and energy security as deployment grows.

Kurt's key takeaways

Google's partnership with Energy Dome solves a very current problem. The world needs clean energy that works around the clock, not just when the weather cooperates. Long-duration energy storage delivers that reliability. By storing power in carbon dioxide and releasing it on demand, this new battery model offers a cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable solution. With global investments and commercial projects already underway, the future of clean energy could arrive much sooner than expected.

Would you trust a CO2-powered battery to keep your home's lights on through the night? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

