Why your Android TV box may secretly be a part of a botnet

Android TV streaming boxes that promise "everything for one price" are everywhere right now.

You'll see them on big retail sites, in influencer videos, and even recommended by friends who swear they've cut the cord for good. And to be fair, they look irresistible on paper, offering thousands of channels for a one-time payment. But security researchers are warning that some of these boxes may come with a hidden cost.

In several cases, devices sold as simple media streamers appear to quietly turn your home internet connection into part of larger networks used for shady online activity. And many buyers have no idea it's happening.

What's inside these streaming boxes

According to an investigation by Krebs on Security, media streaming devices don't behave like ordinary media streamers once they're connected to your network. Researchers closely examine SuperBox, which is an Android-based streaming box sold through third-party sellers on major retail platforms. On paper, SuperBox markets itself as just hardware. The company claims it doesn't pre-install pirated apps and insists users are responsible for what they install. That sounds reassuring until you look at how the device actually works.

To unlock the thousands of channels SuperBox advertises, you must first remove Google's official app ecosystem and replace it with an unofficial app store. That step alone should raise eyebrows. Once those custom apps are installed, the device doesn't just stream video but also begins routing internet traffic through third-party proxy networks.

What this means is that your home internet connection may be used to relay traffic for other people. That traffic can include ad fraud, credential stuffing attempts and large-scale web scraping.

During testing by Censys, a cyber intelligence company that tracks internet-connected devices, SuperBox models immediately contacted servers tied to Tencent's QQ messaging service, run by Tencent, as well as a residential proxy service called Grass.

Grass describes itself as an opt-in network that lets you earn rewards by sharing unused internet bandwidth. This suggests that SuperBox devices may be using SDKs or tooling that hijack bandwidth without clear user consent, effectively turning the box into a node inside a proxy network.

Why SuperBox activity resembles botnet behavior

In simple terms, a botnet is a large group of compromised devices that work together to route traffic or perform online tasks without the owners realizing it.

Researchers discovered SuperBox devices contained advanced networking and remote access tools that have no business being on a streaming box. These included utilities like Tcpdump and Netcat, which are commonly used for network monitoring and traffic interception.

The devices performed DNS hijacking and ARP poisoning on local networks, techniques used to redirect traffic and impersonate other devices on the same network. Some models even contained directories labeled "secondstage," suggesting additional payloads or functionality beyond streaming.

SuperBox is just one brand in a crowded market of no-name Android streaming devices. Many of them promise free content and quick setup, but often come preloaded with malware or require unofficial app stores that expose users to serious risk.

In July 2025, Google filed a lawsuit against operators behind what it called the BADBOX 2.0 botnet, a network of more than ten million compromised Android devices. These devices were used for advertising fraud and proxy services, and many were infected before consumers even bought them.

Around the same time, the Feds warned that compromised streaming and IoT devices were being used to gain unauthorized access to home networks and funnel traffic into criminal proxy services.

We reached out to SuperBox for comment but did not receive a response before our deadline.

8 steps you can take to protect yourself

If you already own one of these streaming boxes or are thinking about buying one, these steps can help reduce your risk significantly.

1) Avoid devices that require unofficial app stores

If a streaming box asks you to remove Google Play or install apps from an unknown marketplace, stop right there. This bypasses Android's built-in security checks and opens the door to malicious software. Legitimate Android TV devices don't require this.

2) Use strong antivirus software on your devices

Even if the box itself is compromised, strong antivirus software on your computers and phones can detect suspicious network behavior, malicious connections or follow-on attacks like credential stuffing. Strong antivirus software monitors behavior, not just files, which matters when malware operates quietly in the background. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

3) Put streaming devices on a separate or guest network

If your router supports it, isolate smart TVs and streaming boxes from your main network. This prevents a compromised device from seeing your laptops, phones or work systems. It's one of the simplest ways to limit damage if something goes wrong.

4) Use a password manager

If your internet connection is being abused, stolen credentials often come next. A password manager ensures every account uses a unique password, so one leak doesn't unlock everything. Many password managers also refuse to autofill on suspicious or fake websites, which can alert you before you make a mistake.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our No. 1 password manager pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

5) Consider using a VPN for sensitive activity

A VPN won't magically fix a compromised device, but it can reduce exposure by encrypting your traffic when browsing, banking or working online. This makes it harder for third parties to inspect or misuse your data if your network is being relayed.

6) Watch your internet usage and router activity

Unexpected spikes in bandwidth, slower speeds or strange outbound connections can be warning signs. Many routers show connected devices and traffic patterns.

If you notice suspicious traffic or behavior, unplug the streaming box immediately and perform a factory reset on your router. In some cases, the safest option is to stop using the device altogether.

Also, make sure your router firmware is up to date and that you've changed the default admin password. Compromised devices often try to exploit weak router settings to persist on a network.

7) Be wary of "free everything" streaming promises

Unlimited premium channels for a one-time fee usually mean you're paying in some other way, often with your data, bandwidth or legal exposure. If a deal sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

8) Consider a data removal service

If your internet connection or accounts have been abused, your personal details may already be circulating among data brokers. A data removal service can help opt you out of people-search sites and reduce the amount of personal information criminals can exploit for follow-up scams or identity theft. While it won't fix a compromised device, it can limit long-term exposure.

Kurt's key takeaway

Streaming boxes like SuperBox thrive on frustration. As subscriptions pile up, people look for shortcuts. But when a device promises everything for nothing, it's worth asking what it's really doing behind the scenes. Research shows that some of these boxes don't just stream TV. They quietly turn your home network into a resource for others, sometimes for criminal activity. Cutting the cord shouldn't mean giving up control of your internet connection. Before plugging in that "too good to be true" box, it's worth slowing down and looking a little closer.

Would you still use a streaming box if it meant sharing your internet with strangers? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

