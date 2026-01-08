Why January is the best time to remove personal data online

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

January feels like a reset. A new calendar. New goals. New habits. While you clean out your inbox, organize paperwork or set resolutions, however, scammers also hit reset, and they start with your personal data.

That is because January is one of the most important months for online privacy. This is when data brokers refresh profiles and scammers rebuild their target lists.

As a result, the longer your information stays online, the more complete and valuable your profile becomes. To help address this, institutions like the U.S. Department of the Treasury have released advisories urging people to stay vigilant and avoid data-related scams.

For that reason, taking action early in the year can significantly reduce scam attempts, lower identity theft risks, and limit unwanted exposure for the rest of the year.

Why personal data does not expire and keeps compounding online

Many people assume old information eventually becomes useless. Unfortunately, that's not how data brokers work.

Data brokers don't just store a snapshot of who you are today. They build living profiles that grow over time, pulling from:

Public records (property sales, court filings, voter registrations)

(property sales, court filings, voter registrations) Retail purchases and loyalty programs

and App usage and location data

and P ast addresses, phone numbers, and relatives

and Marketing databases and online activity.

Each year adds another layer. A new address. A changed phone number. A family connection. A retirement milestone. On its own, one data point doesn't mean much. But together, they create a detailed identity profile that scammers can use to convincingly impersonate you. That's why waiting makes things worse, not better.

Why scammers 'rebuild' targets at the start of the year

Scammers don't randomly target people. They work from lists. At the beginning of the year, those lists get refreshed.

Why January matters so much:

Data brokers update and resell profiles after year-end records close

New public filings from the previous year become searchable

Marketing databases reset campaigns and audience segments

Scam networks repackage data into "fresh" target lists.

Think of it like the upcoming spring cleaning, except it's criminals organizing identities to exploit for the next 12 months.

If your data is still widely exposed in January, you're far more likely to:

Get more scam calls and texts

and texts Receive realistic phishing emails

Be targeted with impersonation scams

Have your identity quietly tested for financial fraud

Once your profile is flagged as responsive or profitable, it often stays in circulation.

Why taking action in January protects you all year long

Removing your data early isn't just about stopping scams today; it's about cutting off the supply chain that fuels them. When your information is removed from data broker databases:

It's harder for scammers to find accurate contact details

Phishing messages become less convincing

Impersonation attempts fail more often

Your identity becomes less valuable to resell.

This has a compounding benefit in the opposite direction. The fewer lists you appear on in January, the fewer times your data gets reused, resold, and recycled throughout the year. That's why I consistently recommend addressing data exposure before problems start, not after.

Why retirees and families feel the impact first

January is especially important for retirees and families because they're more likely to become targets of fraud, scams, and other crimes.

Retirees often have:

Long addresses and employment histories

Stable credit profiles

Fewer active credit applications

Public retirement and property records

Families add another layer of risk:

Relatives are linked together in broker profiles

One exposed family member can expose others

Shared addresses and phone plans increase visibility

Scammers know this. That's why households with established financial histories are prioritized early in the year.

Why quick fixes don't work

Many people try to "start fresh" in January by:

Deleting cookies

Unsubscribing from emails

Changing passwords

Signing up for credit monitoring.

Those steps help, but they don't remove your data from broker databases. Credit monitoring services alert you after something goes wrong. Password changes don't affect public profiles. And unsubscribing doesn't stop data resale. If your personal information is still sitting in hundreds of databases, scammers can find you.

The January privacy reset that actually works

If you want fewer scam attempts for the rest of the year, the most effective step is removing your personal data at the source.

You can do this in one of two ways. You can submit removal requests yourself, or you can use a professional data removal service to handle the process for you.

Removing your data yourself

Manually removing your data means identifying dozens or even hundreds of data broker websites, finding their opt-out forms and submitting removal requests one by one. You also need to verify your identity, track responses and repeat the process whenever your information reappears.

This approach works, but it requires time, organization, and ongoing follow-up.

Using a data removal service

A data removal service handles this process on your behalf. These services typically:

Send legal data removal requests to large networks of data brokers

Monitor for reposted information and submit follow-up removals

Continue tracking your exposure throughout the year

Manage a process that most people cannot realistically maintain on their own

Because these services handle sensitive personal information, it is important to choose one that follows strict security standards and uses verified removal methods.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Kurt's key takeaways

Scammers don't wait for mistakes. They wait for exposed data. January is when profiles are refreshed, lists are rebuilt, and targets are chosen for the year ahead. The longer your personal information stays online, the more complete-and dangerous-your digital profile becomes. The good news? You can stop the cycle. Removing your data now reduces scam attempts, protects your identity, and gives you a quieter, safer year ahead. If you're going to make one privacy move this year, make it early-and make it count.

Have you ever been surprised by how much of your personal information was already online? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

