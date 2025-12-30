10 simple cybersecurity resolutions for a safer 2026

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

We could not let 2025 end without one last reminder about digital safety. Cybercriminals never slow down. In fact, the holidays and the start of a new year often bring a surge in scams, account takeovers and data theft. The good news is that cybersecurity need not feel overwhelming. You do not need advanced skills or expensive tools. With a few smart habits, you can lower your risk and protect your digital life throughout 2026. To help you start the year strong, here are 10 simple cybersecurity resolutions that actually work.

1) Start the year with strong passwords

Passwords remain your first line of defense. Weak or reused passwords make it easy for attackers to break into multiple accounts at once. Use a unique password for every account. Longer passphrases work better than short, complex strings. A reputable password manager can generate and securely store passwords, so you do not have to memorize them. One rule matters most. Never reuse passwords.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our #1 password manager (see Cyberguy.com/Passwords) pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

2) Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) everywhere

Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds a second step after your password. This usually includes a code from an app or a physical security key. Even if someone steals your password, 2FA can block access. App-based authenticators provide stronger protection than text messages. Turn it on for email, banking, social media and shopping accounts first.

3) Audit your digital presence

Old accounts create new risks. Take time to review shopping sites, forums, apps and subscriptions you no longer use. Delete what you do not need. Update privacy settings on what you keep. Share less personal information whenever possible, especially birthdays, locations and phone numbers. A smaller digital footprint limits abuse.

4) Keep software and devices up to date

Security updates fix real vulnerabilities that attackers actively exploit. Skipping updates leaves doors open. Enable automatic updates for operating systems, browsers, apps, routers and smart devices. This habit blocks many common attacks without extra effort. Outdated software remains one of the top causes of successful hacks.

5) Use a personal data removal service

Your personal information appears on hundreds of data broker sites. These sites collect names, addresses, phone numbers and relatives, then sell access to anyone willing to pay. A personal data removal service helps locate and remove that information. This step reduces scam attempts, phishing messages and identity fraud risks throughout the year. Less exposed data means fewer threats.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

6) Consider identity theft protection

Identity theft often starts quietly. A breach happens . Data leaks. Fraud follows months later. Identity Theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security number (SSN), phone number and email address, and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals. Many services can also scan for accounts tied to multiple email addresses, making cleanup easier. Early alerts help you act before damage spreads.

7) Think before you click and use strong antivirus protection

Most cyberattacks still begin with a click. Fake shipping notices , refund alerts and urgent messages push people to act fast. Pause before clicking links or opening attachments. Many scams now use AI to generate realistic messages, fake voices and convincing images, making it even more important to pause before you click. Verify messages through official websites or apps instead. Strong antivirus software adds another layer of protection by blocking malware, ransomware and malicious downloads across your devices, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

8) Secure your home Wi-Fi network

Your Wi-Fi network connects everything. That makes it a valuable target. Change the default router password right away. Enable WPA3 encryption if your router supports it. Keep router firmware up to date and avoid sharing your network with unknown devices. A secure network protects every connected device.

9) Back up your data regularly

Backups protect you from ransomware , hardware failure and accidental deletion. Many people still skip them. Use cloud backups , an external hard drive or both. Automate the process so it runs without reminders. If something goes wrong, backups let you recover quickly.

10) Freeze your credit if you do not need it

A credit freeze prevents new accounts from opening in your name. It remains one of the strongest defenses against identity fraud heading into 2026. Freezing credit is free and reversible. You can temporarily lift it when applying for loans or credit cards. This single step blocks many identity crimes outright. To learn more about how to do this, go to Cyberguy.com and search "How to freeze your credit."

Pro tip: Lock down your email and use aliases

Your email account controls password resets, alerts and account recovery. If attackers get in, they can reach nearly everything else. Secure your primary email with a long, unique password and two-factor authentication. Then create email aliases for shopping, subscriptions and sign-ups. Aliases limit exposure when a company suffers a data breach and make phishing easier to spot. Protecting email this way strengthens every other cybersecurity resolution.

By creating email aliases, you can protect your information and reduce spam. These aliases forward messages to your primary address, making it easier to manage incoming communications and avoid data breaches.

Kurt's key takeaways

A safer digital life starts with small, consistent decisions. Strong passwords, updates, backups and awareness go a long way. By committing to these cybersecurity resolutions, you set yourself up for a more secure 2026. You also make it harder for criminals to profit from stolen data. There is no better time to start than now.

Which of these cybersecurity habits are you still delaying, and what would it take to address them today? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

