Warren won't support Sanders’ Washington Post-Amazon bias claims

Sen. Elizabeth Warren won't support Sen. Bernie Sanders' recent claim that The Washington Post is biased against him because of his criticism of Amazon.

The Vermont senator, who shares Warren's progressive values, told a New Hampshire town hall audience on Monday that because Jeff Bezos owns the Post, and Sanders has slammed Amazon over wages, working conditions and not paying taxes, the publication has some sort of vendetta against him.

"And then I wonder why The Washington Post — which is owned by Jeff Bezos, who owns Amazon — doesn’t write particularly good articles about me," Sanders said. "I don’t know why. But I guess maybe there’s a connection. Maybe we helped raise the minimum wage at Amazon to 15 bucks an hour as well.”

AMAZON'S FACIAL RECOGNITION CAN NOW DETECT 'FEAR' AS ACTIVISTS BLAST USE BY POLICE

Politico asked Warren's campaign about Sanders' charges that Bezos meddles in the Post's political coverage.

"It's no secret that Elizabeth believes Amazon needs to be broken up, it should pay her Real Corporate Profits tax, and Jeff Bezos needs to pay a wealth tax," communications director Kristen Orthman told Politico's Morning Tech newsletter. "But she appreciates that The Washington Post's coverage is independent."

Warren's lack of support for Sanders' claim comes at a time when several polls show her rising above her Senate colleague in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

For its part, the Post strongly denied any interference from Bezos in its editorial choices.

REVOLUTIONARY ROBO SUIT DEVELOPED TO BOOST WALKING AND RUNNING

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Sen. Sanders is a member of a large club of politicians — of every ideology — who complain about their coverage,” Martin Baron, the Post's executive editor, said. “Contrary to the conspiracy theory the senator seems to favor, Jeff Bezos allows our newsroom to operate with full independence, as our reporters and editors can attest.”

The Independent Vermont senator was echoing criticisms voiced by President Trump, who has labeled the newspaper as the "Amazon Washington Post" and attacked it for a range of different reasons.