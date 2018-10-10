Expand / Collapse search
Walmart eyes internet-connected shopping carts to track customers' heart rates

Walmart wants to know exactly how its customers are feeling.

The U.S. retail giant applied for a patent, published in August, for a smart shopping cart that can track a shopper's heart rate, body temperature, grip and walking speed.

This system would provide the company with a range of information regarding how shoppers' are physically responding to different stores.

The patent, titled "System and Method for Biometric Feedback Cart Handle," would see shopping carts fitted with sensors, primarily from the cart's handle, that would transmit data to Walmart's servers.

Retail giant Walmart has applied for a patent for a smart shopping cart.

Retail giant Walmart has applied for a patent for a smart shopping cart. (U.S. Patent Office/Reuters)

According to the patent, the system would allow sales associates to "determine that a check on the user should occur."

"If biometric indicators show signs of an emergency, the program may also issue a broadcast throughout the store to call associates' attention to the situation, and could potentially initiate a call for emergency medical help as well," said technology blog CBInsights.

Walmart said the company would not collect any personally identifiable information, the BBC reports.

Christopher Carbone is a reporter and news editor covering technology and science for FoxNews.com. He can be reached at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com. Follow him @christocarbone.