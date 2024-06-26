Expand / Collapse search
TECH

2 bulletproof steps to hack-proof your Mac

Your Mac needs a strong password; let's lock it down

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
Hack-proofing your Mac Video

Hack-proofing your Mac

In today's digital landscape, where cyberthreats lurk around every corner, safeguarding your personal data and maintaining privacy have become paramount. 

Your Mac houses a wealth of sensitive information, making it a prime target for malicious actors. 

Securing your device with a robust password and leveraging the convenience of biometric authentication like Touch ID is no longer an option but a necessity. Here are steps to fortify your Mac's defenses, ensuring your computer remains impregnable against prying eyes and unauthorized access.

laptop

A woman typing on her Mac (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

How to add a password to your Mac

  • In the top left corner of your Mac, click on the Apple logo
locking a mac 2

Steps to add a password to your Mac (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Then, go to System Settings
locking a mac 3

Steps to add a password to your Mac (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Click on Users & Groups in the sidebar

locking a mac 4

Steps to add a password to your Mac (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Then click the Info button next to your username on the right
  • Click Change
locking a mac 5

Steps to add a password to your Mac (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Next, enter your current password in the "Old Password" field
locking a mac 6

Steps to add a password to your Mac (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Enter your New Password in the "New Password" field
locking a mac 7

Steps to add a password to your Mac (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • If you need help choosing a secure password, click the key button next to "New Password"
locking a mac 8

Steps to add a password to your Mac (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Enter a hint to help you remember it
locking a mac 9

Steps to add a password to your Mac (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Enter the new password again in the "Verify" field
locking a mac 10

Steps to add a password to your Mac (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Then click Change Password
locking a mac 11

Steps to add a password to your Mac (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

How to set up your Touch ID (if available)

On some Macs, you can also use biometric data to unlock your device with Touch ID. Here's how to set it up:

  • In the top left corner, click on the Apple logo
locking a mac 12

Steps to set up your Touch ID (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Then click System Settings
locking a mac 13

Steps to set up your Touch ID (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Scroll down and click on Touch ID & Password from the sidebar
locking a mac 14

Steps to set up your Touch ID (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Click Add Fingerprint
locking a mac 15

Steps to set up your Touch ID (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Then input your password when prompted
locking a mac 16

Steps to set up your Touch ID (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Tap Unlock
locking a mac 17

Steps to set up your Touch ID (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Follow the on-screen directions, repeatedly resting and lifting your finger on the Touch ID sensor. The location of the Touch ID sensor may vary depending on your Mac model; it's typically found in the top right corner of the keyboard or near the keyboard on newer models.
locking a mac 18

Steps to set up your Touch ID (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

  • Tap Done
locking a mac 19

Steps to set up your Touch ID (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Use strong and unique passwords 

Create strong passwords for your accounts and devices, and avoid using the same password for multiple online accounts. Consider using a password manager to securely store and generate complex passwords. It will help you to create unique and difficult-to-crack passwords that a hacker could never guess.

Second, it also keeps track of all your passwords in one place and fills passwords in for you when you're logging into an account so that you never have to remember them yourself. The fewer passwords you remember, the less likely you will be to reuse them for your accounts.

What qualities should I look for in a password manager?

When it comes to choosing the best password manager for you, here are some of my top tips.

  • Deploys secure
  • Works seamlessly across all of your devices
  • Creates unique complicated passwords that are different for every account
  • Automatically populates login and password fields for apps and sites you revisit
  • Has a browser extension for all browsers you use to automatically insert passwords for you
  • Allows a fail-safe in case the primary password is ever lost or forgotten
  • Checks that your existing passwords remain safe and alerts you if ever compromised
  • Uses two-factor authentication security

Get more details about my best expert-reviewed password managers of 2024 here.

Kurt's key takeaways 

Keeping your operating system and software up to date is also crucial for protecting against the latest security threats. By implementing a strong password and enabling Touch ID (if available), you'll significantly enhance the security of your Mac and safeguard your personal data from unauthorized access.

What are your biggest concerns when it comes to protecting your digital footprint and personal data online? Have you encountered any particularly egregious violations of privacy or fallen victim to cyberthreats? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

