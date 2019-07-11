Twitter suffers widespread outage
Twitter experienced an outage Thursday as users found themselves unable to access the social media platform for over an hour.
"We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter," a message appeared on the company's status page. " We will keep you updated on whats happening."
Down Detector reported the outage began just after 2:45 p.m. ET. The disruption was affecting Twitter's mobile and web-based platforms.
"Something is technically wrong," appeared when users tried accessing the site. The site came back online around 3:50 p.m.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The outage came as President Trump was hosting a social media summit with right-wing personalities and tech industry critics who've accused Twitter of having an anti-conservative bias.