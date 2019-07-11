White House hosts social media summit with conservative firebrands

The White House has invited well-known conservative social media figures, including some controversial voices, to meet with President Trump on Thursday for what’s being billed as a “social media summit” to discuss anti-conservative bias by big tech companies and other issues.

“Will be a big and exciting day at the White House for Social Media!” the president tweeted Thursday.

The meeting, expected to take place in the East Room of the White House, is expected to cover accusations that companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter treat conservatives unfairly.

“A big subject today at the White House Social Media Summit will be the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies,” Trump tweeted. “We will not let them get away with it much longer.”

The White House has not released a list of attendees. But ahead of the summit, controversy broke out over one invitee – a cartoonist named Ben Garrison, whom the Anti-Defamation League once accused of anti-Semitism over a drawing targeting a former White House official.

In a statement posted online, Garrison acknowledged he had been disinvited by the White House after critics resurfaced the allegation, saying he was disappointed to no longer be included in the summit while denying that he promotes anti-Semitism.

Other conservative activists, including those known for sparring with liberals, posted their invitations online and said they planned to attend.

“I’m looking forward to attending today’s summit at the @WhiteHouse on the heels of our Google expose showing an executive discussing training algorithms to affect the outcome of elections,” tweeted James O’Keefe, the founder Project Veritas, known for its sting videos of liberal targets.

Conservative talk show host Bill Mitchell said he planned to attend the event, as did Jim Hoft of the website Gateway Pundit and an anonymous Twitter user named “CarpeDonktum,” who makes pro-Trump memes and has more than 100,000 followers. Charlie Kirk and Benny Johnson of the pro-Trump millennial organization Turning Point USA also tweeted that they planned to attend.

“Honored to be going to the Social Media Summit today at the White House @realDonaldTrump has brilliantly used social media to create the most powerful American political movement in the last 100 yrs,” Kirk tweeted ahead of the meeting. “We must hold these tech companies accountable for their silencing of our views!”

The White House also invited other online aficionados from conservative think tanks, like the Heritage Foundation. That organization said they are sending Robert Bluey, Bridgett Wagner, Maria Sousa and Jessica Anderson to the summit.

“At a time when social media is having a transformative effect on much of American culture, it’s a welcome opportunity to talk with other digital leaders at the White House,” Bluey said in a statement. “Think tanks and publishers are wrestling with important questions about social media. While there are some pushing for heavy-handed government regulation, there’s evidence the market is working and social media companies are responding.”