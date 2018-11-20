Tumblr pulled from Apple’s iOS App Store after discovery of child pornography images

Tumblr has been removed from Apple’s iOS App Store after sick child pornography was found on the social networking service.

Citing PiunikaWeb, The Verge reports that Tumblr was delisted from the iOS App Store on Nov. 16, although it was not clear why until Tumblr released a statement on Monday explaining the situation.

“Every image uploaded to Tumblr is scanned against an industry database of known child sexual abuse material, and images that are detected never reach the platform. A routine audit discovered content on our platform that had not yet been included in the industry database,” it explained. “We immediately removed this content. Content safeguards are a challenging aspect of operating scaled platforms. We’re continuously assessing further steps we can take to improve and there is no higher priority for our team.”

Tumblr said that it is working to restore its app to the Store.

“We’re committed to helping build a safe online environment for all users, and we have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to media featuring child sexual exploitation and abuse,” it said in its statement. “As this is an industry-wide problem, we work collaboratively with our industry peers and partners like NCMEC [the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children] to actively monitor content uploaded to the platform.”

Apple’s App Store guidelines stipulate that apps with user-generated content must include a method for filtering objectionable material from being posted to the app. “Apps with user-generated content or services that end up being used primarily for pornographic content, objectification of real people (e.g. “hot-or-not” voting), making physical threats, or bullying do not belong on the App Store and may be removed without notice,” it says.

CNET reports that Tumblr was briefly blocked by the Indonesian government earlier this year over pornographic content on the platform.

Fox News has reached out to Tumblr and Apple with a request for comment on this story.

