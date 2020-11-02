Google's top election searches

With America preparing for Election Day, Google has a list of the key topics that Americans have been searching for.

As of Monday morning, unemployment ranks highest among highly searched political topics in the past 7 days, followed by crime, wages, health care and Supreme Court.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Trump in Google searches. As of Monday morning, the former vice president has accounted for 50% of the candidate searches over the past day, compared to Trump’s 47%. Libertarian Party presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen has accounted for the remaining 3% of candidate searches, according to the tech giant.

Google notes that search data is an indication of curiosity in the subject or candidate. “It should not be considered an indication of voter intent,” the search giant explains on the Google Trends election page.

Donald Trump ranked higher in Google search than his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.

Four years ago, Google data showed that Trump accounted for 55% of search views between Nov. 6 and Election Day, after regularly dominating his Democratic rival in search during the final weeks of the campaign.

