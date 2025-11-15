TikTok malware scam tricks you with fake activation guides

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cybercriminals are again turning TikTok into a trap for unsuspecting users. This time, they're disguising malicious downloads as free activation guides for popular software like Windows, Microsoft 365, Photoshop and even fake versions of Netflix and Spotify Premium.

Security expert Xavier Mertens first spotted the campaign, confirming that the same kind of scheme was seen earlier this year. According to BleepingComputer, these fake TikTok videos show short PowerShell commands and instruct viewers to run them as administrators to "activate" or "fix" their programs.

In reality, those commands connect to a malicious website and pull in malware known as Aura Stealer, which quietly siphons saved passwords, cookies, cryptocurrency wallets and authentication tokens from the victim's computer.

3,000+ YOUTUBE VIDEOS DELIVER MALWARE DISGUISED AS FREE SOFTWARE

How the TikTok scam works

This campaign uses what experts call a ClickFix attack. It's a social engineering trick that makes victims feel they're following legitimate tech instructions. The instructions seem quick and simple: run one short command and get instant access to premium software.

But instead of activating anything, the PowerShell command connects to a remote domain named slmgr[.]win, which downloads harmful executables from Cloudflare-hosted pages. The main file, updater.exe, is a variant of the Aura Stealer malware. Once inside the system, it hunts for your credentials and sends them back to the attacker.

Another file, source.exe, uses Microsoft's C# compiler to launch code directly in memory, making it even harder to detect. The purpose of this extra payload isn't fully known yet, but the pattern follows previous malware used for crypto theft and ransomware delivery.

META ACCOUNT SUSPENSION SCAM HIDES FILEFIX MALWARE

How to stay safe from TikTok malware scams

Even though these scams look convincing, you can avoid becoming a victim with the right precautions.

1) Avoid shortcuts

Never copy or run PowerShell commands from TikTok videos or random websites. If something promises free access to premium software, it's likely a trap.

2) Use trusted sources

Always download or activate software directly from the official website or through legitimate app stores.

3) Keep security tools updated

Outdated antivirus or browsers can't detect the latest threats. Update your software regularly to stay protected.

4) Use strong antivirus software

Install strong antivirus software that offers real-time scanning and protection against trojans, info-stealers and phishing attempts.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices

5) Sign up for a data removal service

If your personal data ends up on the dark web, a data removal or monitoring service can alert you and help remove sensitive information.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web



6) Reset credentials

If you've ever followed suspicious instructions or entered credentials after watching a "free activation" video, reset all your passwords immediately.

7) Reset passwords

If you've ever followed suspicious instructions or entered credentials after watching a "free activation" video, reset all your passwords immediately. Start with your email, financial and social media accounts. Use unique passwords for each site. Consider using a password manager, which securely stores and generates complex passwords, reducing the risk of password reuse.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our #1 password manager pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2025

8) Enable multi-factor authentication

Add an extra layer of security by turning on multi-factor authentication wherever possible. Even if your passwords are stolen, attackers won't be able to log in without your verification.

Kurt's key takeaways

TikTok's global reach makes it a prime target for scams like this. What looks like a helpful hack could end up costing your security, your money, and your peace of mind. Stay alert, trust only verified sources and remember that there's no such thing as a free activation shortcut.

Is TikTok doing enough to protect its users from scams like this? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

