Sue robocallers, photograph Amazon deliveries, VR after death and more: Tech Q&A

Each week, I receive tons of questions from my listeners about tech concerns, new products and all things digital.

Sometimes, choosing the most interesting questions to highlight is the best part of my job. This week, I received questions about robocall counterpunches, virtual reality for survivors, communicating with your Amazon delivery driver and more.

Do you have a question you'd like to ask me? I’d like to help you.

Tap or click here to email me directly.

Amazon delivery woes

Q: Is it possible to get pictures of where the Amazon driver leaves my boxes? Sometimes the boxes are by the front door and other times I have to hunt to find them.

A: Yes, Amazon is a fast and all-encompassing service, but drivers don’t always know exactly where to leave your parcel. This means customers sometimes have to root around their front yards to find them.

You are on the right track, though: Amazon drivers do take pictures of your package delivery. You will almost always have access to these photos. So, if you’re not exactly sure where the package is located, the image should assist you in tracking it down.

This is just one of the many perks of Amazon delivery, especially if you are a Prime member. Meanwhile, keep an eye out for drone delivery which is likely to become a reality in the near future. Tap or click here for the top 20 Amazon perks.

VR séance

Q: I saw the story about a mother who used virtual reality to talk to her deceased daughter. Can you tell me more about this technology? I cried watching this part of your show.

A: This may be one of the most remarkable uses of virtual reality so far — something that is not merely entertaining or impressive, but truly meaningful to a mother who lost her beloved child. The South Korean company in charge of this groundbreaking technology enables users to interact with, and even physically touch, their late loved ones.

Such VR experiments are still being developed, and they will remain controversial for a good long while as regular people start to wonder whether they can commune with the deceased. In the end, this reality remains virtual. It can never replace a flesh-and-blood human.

Tap or click here to see a mother interact with a virtual version of her deceased daughter.

Sue spammers

Q: I am so tired of robocallers. Can I sue them? They are using the phone line that I pay for to harass me!

A: If you really want to get someone’s attention, file a lawsuit. For years, robocallers have hidden behind the first amendment but recipients are starting to fight back, as are carriers, government agencies and third-party companies.

Far more powerful than a “do not call” registry, Robo Revenge is an app that is specifically designed to threaten callers with legal action. The app uses a fake credit card number to mislead robocallers and then identify them, allowing plaintiffs to sue for up to $3,000 per call.

This may seem too good to be true, but a federal law enables you to sue relentless callers. Tap or click here to learn more about this app that lets you sue robocallers.

Windows 10 advice

Q: I just upgraded to Windows 10. Do you have a list of downloads you recommend?

A: Each new version of Windows brings a new set of tools. The vast majority of functions will be familiar to regular users and, for the most part, a new update is easy to learn.

New features help you stay on task, organize your desktop, connect to your phone and remove those heaps of extraneous cookies and background tasks. One of my favorite little touches is Pixlr, a free photo-editing program that enables you to both edit images and draw over them.

Tap or click here for 10 Windows essentials you need to download.

Stream my show

Q: Your TV show is great. You present tech topics that are entertaining and informative. Can I watch it online instead of on my cable channels?

A: I am so glad to hear that. The best part of producing this show, aside from having so much fun, is connecting with my audience. There are many ways to watch or listen to my show, including my weekly podcast.

Go to GetKim.com and use promo code “Kim” to get a free seven-day trial; however, many fans are unaware they can also find multimedia content on my YouTube channel. There, you can play a variety of video segments, including features and explainers. They are often funny and always engaging.

While I love radio and have made a whole career in the sound booth, seeing a certain type of technology in use is often more helpful than listening to a description of it.

Tap or click here to access my show segments and DIY videos on my YouTube channel.

What digital lifestyle questions do you have? Call Kim's national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station . You can listen to or watch The Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet, television or computer. Or tap or click here for Kim's free podcasts.

Copyright 2020, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.