Sony’s surprising entry into electric vehicle market

Sony has officially entered the electric vehicle (EV) market with its new model, the Afeela 1. This innovative vehicle, developed in partnership with Honda, aims to redefine the driving experience by integrating advanced technology and entertainment features. Unveiled at CES 2025, the Afeela 1 is now available for preorder, marking a significant milestone in Sony's expansion beyond consumer electronics into the automotive industry.

I’M GIVING AWAY THE LATEST & GREATEST AIRPODS PRO 2

Enter the giveaway by signing up for my free newsletter .

Performance and range

Equipped with a powerful 482 hp all-wheel-drive powertrain, the Afeela 1 features a 91 kWh battery that offers an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles. It supports fast charging at 150 kW and is compatible with Tesla's Supercharger network, providing convenience for long-distance travel.

EV PARADISE OR CHARGING HELL? ALARMING ELECTRIC CAR SECRET EXPOSED

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

The Afeela 1 boasts an impressive array of 40 sensors and cameras, enabling Level 2+ ADAS features. These systems include lidar assistance for tasks like automated parking and real-time environmental monitoring. The vehicle's AI processing capabilities allow it to perform up to 800 trillion operations per second, paving the way for future updates that may enhance its autonomous driving capabilities.

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PRIVATE DATA FROM THE INTERNET

In-car technology and entertainment

Sony emphasizes creating an interactive experience within the Afeela 1. The car features:

An AI-powered personal assistant for voice interactions

A dashboard-length screen for navigation and entertainment

Surround sound systems utilizing Sony's 360 Reality Audio technology

Moreover, certain functionalities will be available through a subscription model after an initial three-year complimentary period.

IS THIS PINT-SIZED VEHICLE ABOUT TO BE A BIG DISRUPTOR IN THE US?

Design and comfort

The design of the Afeela 1 focuses on comfort and aesthetics. Its interior is crafted from high-quality materials, including plant-derived and recycled components. The cabin is optimized for entertainment, featuring strategically placed displays and noise-canceling technology to enhance the passenger experience.

SETTING UP APPLE CARPLAY ADAPTERS: STEPS AND TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Pricing and availability

The Afeela 1 is available in two trims: the Origin, which starts at $89,900, and the Signature, priced at $102,900. Currently, preorders are open exclusively for California residents, requiring a refundable reservation fee of $200. The Signature variant is expected to ship in mid-2026, while the Origin will follow in 2027.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt’s key takeaways

Sony's entry into the electric vehicle market with the Afeela 1 represents a significant shift towards integrating technology and mobility. With its high-performance specs, advanced driver assistance systems and focus on entertainment, it aims to appeal to tech-savvy consumers looking for more than just transportation.

What features are most important in an electric vehicle, and how will that affect your decision to purchase one? Let us know what you think by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.