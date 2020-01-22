Security leak or memory rescue? Find your saved passwords in any browser

Remembering complicated passwords is a nightmare. That’s why saving passwords using your browser is so tempting. But there are inherent risks. While you can see your saved passwords, so can anyone else with access to your system.

How to reveal your saved passwords

Password managers create complicated strings of alphanumeric and special characters — and fill them in for you most of the time. Your browser’s built-in password creation tool takes these steps, too.

When autofill or your password manager inserts a password on your behalf, it usually shows up as dots or asterisks in online login fields. This tells you how many characters your password is, but doesn’t reveal the password.

To actually see your passwords on your web browser, follow these steps:

● Right-click on the area where your password is filled in.

● Click “Inspect Element” or “Inspect” on the menu.

● You’ll see coding for the site. Find the line that starts with “input type=password”; you can type CTRL + F and put in “password” to make finding this easier for yourself.

● Double click to make the code text editable, and change the word “password” in the code to “text.” Hit the Enter key on your keyboard.

● Your password should now be revealed in the password box area.

Different browsers have different layouts for Inspect/Inspect Element, but they all work basically the same way, which is why this trick is so universal.

So this begs the question: How do you keep your passwords safe if it’s so easy to access on your web browser?

Protect your passwords from this hack

Hackers can’t usually use this insider trick unless they physically have access to your computer. That’s why one of the most important things you can do is put a strong password on your computer. Tap or click here for 7 steps to creating the perfect passwords.

Yes, you’ll delay accessing your computer by a few seconds every time it goes to sleep or you power it back on. On the upside, it’ll make it a lot harder for a thief or hacker to get into your web browser and find any autofill passwords stored.

Should I ditch autofill?

Now, you may be thinking another way to overcome this issue is not to use autofill. I still encourage the use of a password manager. The passwords they create are some of the safest you’ll find, and they’re incredibly convenient to use.

If you want to make your own passwords, there are rules to follow. For starters, create a complex combination of letters, numbers and alternating capitalization. In this case, a phrase like “Bingo123” would be much better off as “biNg01789.” As you can see, the casing is alternated among the letters and the numbers no longer follow an exact sequence.

