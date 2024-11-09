Score big on Amazon Black Friday 2024 with my insider tips

Amazon’s Black Friday sales event will start on Friday, Nov. 22, and end on Friday, Nov. 29. This is Amazon's longest Black Friday sale yet.

The first phase of deals is from Nov. 22-28, and, from Nov. 29, expect exclusive deals.

During the main Black Friday event, you can browse through deals from a wide number of categories, including major TV brands, smart home devices, fashion, beauty and wellness, furniture, pet supplies, tools, fitness equipment and more.

I’M GIVING AWAY A $500 GIFT CARD FOR THE HOLIDAYS

BEST HOME SECURITY SYSTEMS

How to work the deals — be fast!

Black Friday deals can expire in minutes, and some deals conclude when inventory is gone. Inside the Black Friday event are promotions called Spotlight Deals, Gold Box Deals of the Day and Lightning Deals. I rank these in order of urgency.

The Lightning Deals almost always offer the best prices and last for a small window of time or when sold out, sometimes even just minutes. Even though it may look like a deal is gone, there's a tip below that could provide an easy workaround to getting the deal anyway.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE U.S. NEWS

BEST GIFTS FOR WOMEN 2024

CyberGuy Black Friday battle plan tips

Create a Wishlist on Amazon. Put on it everything you buy on a recurring basis throughout the year, like dog food, light bulbs and staple goods. Add upcoming birthdays and big-ticket items you have been holding off buying, and get your holiday list done for Christmas gifts way ahead of time while saving huge.

Put on it everything you buy on a recurring basis throughout the year, like dog food, light bulbs and staple goods. Add upcoming birthdays and big-ticket items you have been holding off buying, and get your holiday list done for Christmas gifts way ahead of time while saving huge. "Join Waitlist" on sold-out products you want and missed. Think it's sold out? Maybe not. Items sitting in another shopper's cart expire if not purchased within 15 minutes. If you are on a waitlist, you could get notified that the deal is yours.

you want and missed. Think it's sold out? Maybe not. Items sitting in another shopper's cart expire if not purchased within 15 minutes. If you are on a waitlist, you could get notified that the deal is yours. Download the Amazon smartphone or tablet app to see deals first. The app shows deals coming first and allows you to create a "Watch this deal" list to get notified when a deal is going live.

to see deals first. The app shows deals coming first and allows you to create a "Watch this deal" list to get notified when a deal is going live. Say, "Alexa, what are your deals?" for exclusive offers. You can power through this audio form of deals by saying "Alexa, next" as they are being described to advance to the next deal. Voice shopping is a complete hassle, and Amazon knows it. That's why it is tempting us to try it with even better deals than what you can find on the site.

for exclusive offers. You can power through this audio form of deals by saying "Alexa, next" as they are being described to advance to the next deal. Voice shopping is a complete hassle, and Amazon knows it. That's why it is tempting us to try it with even better deals than what you can find on the site. Compare prices at other retailers like BestBuy, Walmart, Kohls and Target since so many other sources are taking advantage of the Black Friday excitement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

BEST GIFTS FOR MEN 2024

Watch out for these losing Black Friday mishaps

Avoid Unknown Brands that can often disappoint

that can often disappoint Avoid Fake Reviews by using fakespot.com. Instead of adding its browser extension, just link to the search field to copy and paste an Amazon product listing. Fakespot will analyze the results to show a letter grade and explanation. The goal is to weed out fake reviews and identify troubled listings.

by using fakespot.com. Instead of adding its browser extension, just link to the search field to copy and paste an Amazon product listing. Fakespot will analyze the results to show a letter grade and explanation. The goal is to weed out fake reviews and identify troubled listings. Avoid overpaying by checking the lowest price history at CamelCamelCamel. A price history of almost every Amazon item is recorded here to show if you are really getting the lowest price.

at CamelCamelCamel. A price history of almost every Amazon item is recorded here to show if you are really getting the lowest price. Avoid the Amazon Assistant browser plug-in for privacy concerns. While Amazon's browser plug-in can make comparing items and tracking deals convenient, it also comes at a cost to your personal privacy in the way it can track your web browser activity.

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PRIVATE DATA FROM THE INTERNET

Kurt's key takeaways

As you prepare for Amazon's longest Black Friday sales event yet, from Nov. 22-29, get ready to uncover some fantastic deals. With a wide range of categories, including electronics, home goods and fashion, there’s something special waiting just for you. Remember, timing is everything. Many of the best offers will only last for a short window. So, having a solid plan will help you grab those must-have items. Be sure to take advantage of the Amazon app and ask Alexa for notifications on the latest deals. Happy shopping, and may you score some incredible savings this holiday season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What types of products are you most excited to shop for during Amazon's Black Friday event and why? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover

Follow Kurt on his social channels

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.