How scammers target grieving victims through online games

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For many people, games like Words With Friends are a relaxing way to pass the time. You play a few rounds, chat with opponents and enjoy a little mental exercise. But scammers have quietly turned these casual games into hunting grounds.

They look for players who appear friendly, are older, or are recently widowed. Then they start a conversation. At first, it feels harmless. A compliment. A friendly message. A question about where you live.

Weeks later, the conversation often shifts to money. Angela from Lake Mary, MN, recently wrote to us about a situation that has her entire family worried.

"My sister, who lost her Doctor husband of 56 years 1.5 years ago, is communicating with a man she met on an internet game, "Words with Friends". She is buying him gift cards and giving him the number so he can cash them. My nephews took her to their local police dept and they told her it's a scam! Dangerous and to STOP. She doesn't believe anyone!!! Is there a way to find out where these emails and texts are coming from??? We are very concerned! Hope you have some advice." Angela, Lake Mary, MN

Angela's situation is heartbreaking. Sadly, it is also very common. Authorities consider these romance scams. They cost victims billions each year. According to the Federal Trade Commission, romance scams remain one of the most expensive fraud categories reported by consumers.

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How the Words With Friends scam usually begins

Scammers often start inside casual apps where conversation feels natural. Games like Words With Friends allow players to chat during matches. That simple feature creates the perfect entry point for criminals.

The pattern often follows the same steps. First, the scammer begins a friendly conversation during a game. Next, they ask to move the conversation to email, text or a messaging app. Then they begin building emotional trust. Many claim to be widowed, traveling for work or working overseas.

Eventually, a crisis appears. They claim they need help paying a bill, fixing a problem or buying supplies. Finally, they ask for money through gift cards. Once the gift card numbers are sent, the money is usually gone.

Why gift cards are a major warning sign

Gift cards are one of the biggest red flags in scams. Criminals prefer them because they are fast and difficult to trace. Once someone shares the numbers on the back of the card, the scammer can redeem the balance immediately.

There is almost no way to recover the money after that. Legitimate people do not ask strangers or online acquaintances for gift cards. If someone you met online asks for them, treat it as a serious warning sign.

Can you find where the emails or texts are coming from?

Angela asked whether it is possible to trace the messages. Sometimes it is. Often it is difficult. Scammers work hard to hide their identity and location.

They often use:

VoIP numbers such as Google Voice

Email accounts created specifically for scams

VPN services that hide their true location

Because of this, a message may appear to come from the United States even if the scammer is overseas. Still, there are a few steps that can sometimes uncover clues.

Check the full email headers for clues

If the communication is happening by email, the full email header may reveal the route the message traveled. Headers sometimes contain the originating IP address. That address may show the country where the email began its journey.

Free tools such as Google's Messageheader analyzer, MXToolbox and Microsoft's Message Header Analyzer can break down email headers and show the path a message traveled across mail servers.

While this information will not usually reveal the scammer's true identity, it can sometimes indicate the network or country where the email originated.

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Reverse search the photos

Romance scammers almost always steal photos from real people. Those photos often come from social media profiles or professional websites. You can upload the images to reverse search tools such as Google Images.

If the same photo appears under multiple names or accounts, that is strong evidence of a scam. Showing that proof sometimes helps victims reconsider what is happening.

Search the phone number or username

Another simple step is searching for the contact information online. Enter the phone number, email address or username along with words like scam or romance scam.

Many scammers reuse the same identity across multiple victims. In some cases, other people have already reported the same name or number. Finding those reports can help reveal the pattern.

Report the account inside the game

If the conversation began on Words With Friends, the account can be reported directly through the game. Companies investigate reports and often remove accounts involved in fraud.

That action will not always stop the scammer completely. However, it can prevent them from targeting additional players.

The hardest part of these scams

The emotional connection can be stronger than the evidence. Scammers spend weeks building trust. They learn about the victim's life, their losses and their fears. Then they present themselves as someone who understands.

For someone who is grieving or lonely, that connection can feel very real. Experts often recommend approaching the situation carefully.

Avoid accusations or heated arguments. Instead, focus on protecting finances and calmly presenting evidence.

Family members may also help by monitoring financial activity or encouraging a pause before sending money.

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How to stay safe from Words With Friends and romance scams

Romance scams continue to grow. A few practical steps can help reduce the risk.

1) Be cautious with strangers in online games

Friendly chat inside games can easily become manipulation. Be careful when strangers try to move the conversation elsewhere.

2) Never send gift cards to someone you met online

Gift cards are one of the most common tools used in scams. Treat any request for them as a warning sign.

3) Reverse search profile photos

Running a quick image search can reveal stolen photos used by scammers.

4) Talk to family before sending money

A second opinion can stop a scam before it becomes expensive.

5) Report scams to authorities

If you suspect fraud, report it to the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Reports help investigators track organized criminal networks.

6) Keep conversations inside the game platform

Scammers almost always try to move the conversation to text, email or messaging apps. Staying inside the game platform makes it easier to report suspicious behavior.

7) Monitor credit and financial accounts

Some scammers eventually ask victims for personal details such as bank information or identification documents. Monitoring your credit reports and financial accounts can help detect suspicious activity early. See my tips and best picks on Best Identity Theft Protection at Cyberguy.com.

8) Reduce how much personal information appears online

Scammers often research potential victims through people-search websites and public records. Limiting the personal details that appear online can make it harder for criminals to target you. Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com.

9) Watch for sudden emergencies or travel stories

Romance scammers often claim they are working overseas, stuck on an oil rig or deployed in the military. These stories are designed to explain why they cannot meet in person.

Kurt's key takeaways

Angela's story shows how easily these scams can begin. They often start in places that feel harmless. A simple word game. A friendly chat. A conversation that slowly becomes personal. By the time money enters the picture, the emotional bond may already feel strong. That is why families must focus on patience and protection. Helping someone step back from a scam can take time, but support and evidence can make a difference.

If a friendly opponent in a simple word game started messaging you every day, would you recognize the moment when the conversation turns into a scam? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

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