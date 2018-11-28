San Francisco supervisor wants Zuckerberg’s name removed from hospital: report

A San Francisco supervisor on Tuesday asked the city attorney to draft legislation that would remove Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s name from San Francisco General hospital -- a move that would create changes in the way the city names its public institutions, The Mercury News reported.

The Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital was renamed in 2015 after the Facebook CEO and his wife Priscilla Chen donated $75 million. At the time, Facebook was viewed more favorably, but a spate of recent controversies, including Cambridge Analytica and the company’s hiring of a Republican-affiliated firm to smear its critics, has brought the company's political clout to an all-time low.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin on Tuesday asked City Attorney Dennis Herrera to draft legislation that would scrape Zuckerberg’s name from the hospital because he believed Facebook’s no longer served the public interest.

Peskin told The Times: “I really want this City to re-assess the value of giving up these naming rights and the message this sends relative to our role as stewards of the public trust. More than just about naming rights, this is about the integrity of institutions and spaces that are overwhelmingly funded by the public and which exist to serve the public.”

For the legislation to proceed, lawmakers would allow the public 30 days to comment before the matter is put to a vote. City officials have yet to decide what to do with Zuckerberg’s original donation should his name be removed from the hospital.