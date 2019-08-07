Samsung set to launch Galaxy Note 10 phones at New York City event

Samsung is expected to launch its new Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ phones during at its Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event Wednesday.

PCMag reports that Samsung is set to offer a 6.3-inch screen Note 10 and a 6.8-inch screen Note 10+.

A Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is also on deck, according to the Droidlife website. Pricing for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ is expected to start at $949 and $1,099, respectively, Droidlife reported Wednesday.

SAMSUNG'S MOST ADVANCED PHONE, THE GALAXY NOTE 10, IS ALMOST HERE: WHAT TO EXPECT

The phones will come with “nearly invisible bezels” at the edge of the display, according to Droidlife, creating a cinematic “Infinity Display.”

The new devices are also rumored to feature an improved camera and enhancements to the Note’s S pen stylus technology.

FIVE BEST SMARTPHONE BUYS FOR SUMMER 2019

Samsung’s new Galaxy Note phones will, however, face stiff competition from Apple’s iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max.

The event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn starts at 4 p.m. ET.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers