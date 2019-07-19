Samsung's most advanced phone, the Galaxy Note 10, is almost here: what to expect

Samsung’s newest high-end phone series, packed with its latest technology, is coming in August. Here’s what to expect.

Not surprisingly the Samsung leak machine has already given us a pretty clear picture of the Galaxy Note 10 – or whatever Samsung ends up officially calling it. The Galaxy Note series is typically a more advanced phone than the S series phones that come out earlier in the year.

We could see two phones, according to reports. The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, not unlike the naming scheme for the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus.

Here are the Note 10 highlights but remember that, however credible the reports, the final product or products that Samsung announces could be different.

Display: The display size is expected to be in the neighborhood of 6.3 inches for the Note 10 and a jumbo-sized 6.7-class display on the Note 10 Plus, according to reports. By comparison, the current Galaxy S10 Plus has a 6.4-inch display and the Galaxy S10 5G has a 6.7-inch display.

Other expected features include a punch-hole selfie camera in the center of display and an in-display fingerprint reader like the Galaxy S10.

4G and 5G: There will be 4G and 5G flavors, according to a recent leak from Ice Universe, which cites a “Note10 4G” with a specification of 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage and a “Note10+ 5G,” with specs of 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Camera: the rear camera will be a vertical triple camera, according to 91 mobiles and @onleaks.

Other features, says Ice Universe, should include Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.0 storage, which means potentially quicker storage access times. And charging will get a boost to 45 watts on the Note 10 Plus. The higher the wattage, typically the faster the charge rate of the battery.

And how will the Note 10 stack up against the Note 9?

“Samsung's Note 10 series will have attributes that appeal to Note fans and gamers,” Vincent Thielke, an analyst at Canalys, told Fox News. “A significantly-improved camera and 5G support are also likely to help this series outperform the Note 9, especially in the Note's traditionally strong markets like the US, Korea, and China, which also happen to be leading the way for 5G in 2019,” he said.

The Note 10 is expected to be announced August 7. Pricing remains to be seen but the Note series is not cheap so expect a starting price tag at or near the $1,000 mark.