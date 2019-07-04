Five best smartphone buys for summer 2019

Looking for a hot summer smartphone buy? Here are five of the best.

Google Pixel 3a: This is easily one of the best smartphone buys this summer. You get the great camera that Google is known for, an OLED display (typically not found on cheaper phones), and a headphone jack, which seems oddly like a premium feature in 2019. The 5.6-inch Pixel 3a starts at $399.

Motorola Moto G7: One of the great things about the Moto G7’s is that it doesn’t look like a budget phone. And has a small, less-conspicuous dewdrop-style notch in the display. It also comes with an adequate camera, pure Android software, and decent – but not outstanding – battery life. The best part is that the 6.2-inch Moto G7 typically starts at around only $270.

iPhone XR: This is Apple’s cheaper version of the of the iPhone XS but, don’t be fooled, this a quality phone. You get Face ID, fast performance, wireless charging, fantastic battery life, and a good LCD display. You’ll take a small hit on the rear camera, which is a single camera instead of the dual camera with optical zoom on the more expensive iPhone XS. The 6.1-inch iPhone XR starts at $749.

iPhone XS: The more expensive iPhone XS is one of the best pricier phones. This is a more compact, lighter phone than the XR and boasts a better camera, a higher-quality OLED display, extra water resistance, and stainless-steel sides. The 5.8-inch iPhone XS starts at $999.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: This is probably the best big-screen phone you can buy as of mid-summer 2019. In addition to a gorgeous design with a functional curved (sloping) edge on the display, it has pretty much everything you would want in a high-end phone, including very fast performance, long battery life, an exceptional OLED display, both fingerprint and face ID, and, yes, the coveted headphone jack. The 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus typically starts at $999.