Philadelphia shootout: Suspect live-streamed gun battle with cops that left 6 officers wounded, report says

The suspected gunman who wounded six police officers in Philadelphia during an hourslong standoff was live-streaming the gun battle on Facebook, according to FOX 29.

FOX 29 reported that the suspect was live-streaming the situation on social media. Citing police sources, the station tweeted that the suspect was live-streaming on Facebook.

The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News that, at the moment, it does not have a statement on the reported livestream of the incident.

Fox News has reached out to Facebook with a request for comment on this story.

Social media has been used to broadcast sick shooting footage on a number of occasions. The horrific mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques that left 51 people dead was live-streamed on Facebook and shared across social media, sparking a scramble by tech giants to remove the footage.

In 2015, Facebook and Twitter, along with video-sharing site YouTube, rushed to remove shocking video footage of the shooting of two television news journalists.

Last year, chilling live-stream footage that showed the deadly shooting at a Madden 19 NFL tournament in Jacksonville surfaced on social media.

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that the suspect in the Philadelphia shootout is 36-year-old Maurice Hill, who has a criminal history that included firearms charges. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

During the standoff, the gunman told the police commissioner who was trying to negotiate his surrender that he had an extensive criminal record.

Hill surrendered early Thursday when police used tear gas, hours after gunfire erupted when officers tried to serve a narcotics warrant.

The six officers who were wounded were treated and released from hospitals.

