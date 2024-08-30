New battery has double the power and fraction of the dangerous chemicals

ba

In our tech-driven world, batteries are the unsung heroes powering everything from your smartphone to electric cars. But here's the catch: Traditional battery manufacturing can be pretty harsh on the environment and our health due to those problematic "forever chemicals" called PFAS.

These chemicals sneak into countless everyday products and have even made their way into the bloodstream of most Americans, bringing along a host of health concerns.

That's where Ateios Systems comes in. Based in Newberry, Indiana, this innovative company is shaking things up by developing a new way to make batteries without these harmful substances.

A new era in battery manufacturing

Ateios Systems has developed an innovative electrode manufacturing process that not only removes forever chemicals but also offers a 20% reduction in costs, a 50% increase in energy density and an 82% decrease in energy consumption during production. This breakthrough is not just about creating a cleaner battery; it's about making batteries more efficient and cost-effective, which is crucial as the global battery market continues to grow rapidly.

The impact of RaiCure technology

The company's proprietary RaiCure Technology, developed in collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, replaces traditional high-temperature curing with a radiation-based process using energy-curable polymers. This method not only enhances battery performance but also significantly reduces environmental impact.

By focusing on improving the manufacturing process rather than creating entirely new battery chemistry, Ateios is able to quickly adapt its technology for a wide range of applications, from small electronics to potentially even electric vehicles.

Environmental and health benefits

With 95% of batteries currently relying on polymers that are categorized as forever chemicals, Ateios' innovation represents a major step forward in reducing pollution and protecting public health. By eliminating these harmful substances, Ateios is setting a new standard for environmentally friendly manufacturing practices in the battery industry.

The future of clean energy

As electric vehicles (EVs) become increasingly popular, the demand for cleaner, more efficient batteries is growing. Ateios' technology not only promises to enhance the performance of existing battery-powered devices but also holds the potential to further reduce the environmental impact of EVs. This aligns with broader efforts to transition to cleaner energy solutions, which are supported by government incentives and consumer demand.

Kurt's key takeaways

By ditching those harmful forever chemicals and streamlining the manufacturing process, Ateios Systems is doing its part to create a cleaner planet while also boosting the performance of the devices we rely on every day. As they continue to grow and refine their technology, it’s clear that Ateios is set to play a major role in the future of clean energy and sustainable manufacturing.

How do you feel about the role of electric vehicles in reducing environmental impact, and what factors influence your decision to switch to one?

