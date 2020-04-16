Coronavirus negatively impacting sleep habits, new study reveals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In addition to a public health crisis and economic downturn, the novel coronavirus is also having a negative impact on our sleep. Millions of people are struggling with anxiety and fear, among other emotions, during this strange new time.

In a new survey, just over 76 percent of Americans said their sleep was affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The poll, conducted by SleepStandards, asked respondents why the coronavirus is keeping them up at night.

Anxiety was the biggest reason at 48 percent, followed by worrying about the safety of loved ones at 26 percent and loneliness at 23 percent.

AMAZON MAY TEST ALL EMPLOYEES FOR CORONAVIRUS, CEO JEFF BEZOS REVEALS

ZOO SAYS CORONAVIRUS MAY FORCE IT TO FEED ANIMALS TO EACH OTHER

How to sleep better? Forty-six percent of those surveyed said that avoiding the news has helped them sleep better, while 40 percent read before bed to improve their sleep. Another 20 percent said they meditate or practice yoga to get better rest.

Lastly, survey respondents answered this hypothetical question: In the event of a mandatory nationwide quarantine, what would you spend all that extra time doing?

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perhaps not surprisingly, the top answer was to watch more Netflix, with 37 percent, followed by exercise more, with 32 percent.