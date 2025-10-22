Living in giant moon glass spheres could be our future

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One day, we might see glowing cities of glass scattered across the Moon's surface, shining softly under Earth's light. NASA is teaming up with Skyeports, a California-based company, to explore how lunar dust could be turned into massive glass spheres strong enough to live in. These futuristic, transparent habitats could become the first real homes for astronauts on the Moon.

Turning moon dust into homes

Skyeports has developed a way to transform lunar dust, known as regolith, into durable glass that can be shaped into massive spheres. Using a microwave furnace, the regolith melts and expands like a bubble before cooling into a hard, transparent shell. These spheres could one day serve as living and working spaces for astronauts.

The innovation lies in building directly on the Moon using local materials. No costly shipments from Earth are required. The same pipes used to blow the molten glass will become entrances, while 3D printers inside the spheres will create furniture and fittings using lunar materials.

Self-healing and solar-powered living

The planned glass spheres go far beyond simple shelters. They are designed as self-sustaining ecosystems. The glass can repair small cracks caused by micrometeorites or moonquakes, and built-in solar panels will allow each habitat to generate its own energy.

Inside, temperature layers could create condensation to support plant growth. This would produce oxygen, water and food, making each sphere a self-contained life-support system.

The science behind the glass sphere design

The spherical shape is more than a design choice. It evenly distributes pressure, giving the structure incredible strength. By adding elements like titanium, magnesium and calcium, the glass becomes even tougher and stronger than steel.

Dr. Martin Bermudez, CEO of Skyeports, shared that current prototypes are only a few inches wide, but future spheres could stretch up to 1,640 feet across. His long-term vision is a network of glass cities connected by transparent bridges across the lunar landscape.

Future plans to test glass sphere habitats on the moon

This concept is part of NASA's Innovative Advanced Concepts program, which funds forward-thinking projects that could transform future missions. With the Artemis program aiming to return humans to the Moon soon, finding safe and sustainable habitats is a top priority.

The Skyeports team plans to test the glassblowing technique in a thermal vacuum chamber, followed by parabolic flight experiments that simulate microgravity. Future trials are scheduled aboard the International Space Station to see how the process performs in real space conditions. If all goes well, tests on the lunar surface could happen within the next few years.

What this means for you

The idea behind these lunar glass spheres reaches far beyond space exploration. It represents a new approach to sustainable design, one that could reshape how we build on Earth. The same techniques could lead to eco-friendly, energy-efficient buildings for our own planet's future. If these glass structures can protect astronauts from extreme lunar conditions, they might inspire a new generation of sustainable architecture here at home.

Kurt's key takeaways

NASA's partnership with Skyeports feels like the start of something big. It shows that life beyond Earth is moving from imagination to reality. The mix of science, design, and creativity behind these glass habitats could be the first real step toward building lasting communities on the Moon. Humanity is learning how to move from exploring space to actually living there.

Would you choose to live in a glass city on the Moon if you had the chance? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

