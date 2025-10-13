Space startup unveils 1-hour orbital delivery system

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Los Angeles-based aerospace startup called Inversion Space has unveiled Arc, its first flagship spacecraft designed to deliver supplies from orbit back to Earth in record time. The reusable reentry vehicle can transport up to 500 pounds of mission-critical cargo to nearly any point on the planet in less than an hour. Founders Justin Fiaschetti and Austin Briggs launched the company in 2021 with a bold vision: to build a space-based logistics network. During an event at the company's factory, they described Arc as the next evolution of global delivery, one that starts in orbit, not on the ground.

How the Arc spacecraft delivers cargo from orbit to Earth

Standing about 8 feet tall and 4 feet wide, Arc is roughly the size of a large tabletop. It's a lifting-body vehicle, meaning it can steer as it reenters the atmosphere. Instead of needing a runway, Arc lands safely under parachutes, using non-toxic propellants that make it safe to handle immediately after landing. The spacecraft features a cross-range of approximately 621 miles, allowing it to target wide landing zones. It can stay in orbit for up to five years, ready to return to Earth when needed. That flexibility means the spacecraft could one day drop off medical supplies, drones or military equipment at hard-to-reach locations.

Why Arc's hypersonic speed could change aerospace testing

Beyond rapid delivery, Arc doubles as a hypersonic testing platform. It can reach speeds over Mach 20, endure extreme heat and survive massive g-forces. Those capabilities have caught the attention of U.S. defense agencies, which are eager to improve hypersonic flight testing. Inversion's participation in the Kratos-led MACH-TB 2.0 program highlights the growing military interest in Arc's reusable design. "Fully reusable and capable of precise landings for rapid recovery, Arc makes hypersonic testing faster, repeatable, and more affordable," the company said.

What Inversion learned from its first spacecraft, Ray

Before Arc, Inversion launched a smaller demo craft called Ray on SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission. Ray weighed about 200 pounds and successfully tested propulsion, avionics and solar power systems in orbit. Though a short circuit prevented reentry, it provided valuable data that led to Arc's development. Ray's success convinced the company to push forward with full-scale testing. Inversion has already completed dozens of drop tests and built a full-scale Arc prototype. The startup also partnered with NASA to refine the vehicle's thermal protection system for reentry.

How Arc strengthens defense and emergency logistics

Inversion sees Arc as a bridge between space logistics and national defense. The spacecraft could deliver mission-critical cargo to remote, damaged or denied environments where traditional transport would take days. As Fiaschetti put it, the goal is simple: make a difference the moment it lands. By combining maneuverability, reusability and speed, Arc could reshape both emergency response and battlefield supply chains. It's not just about moving packages, it's about delivering readiness.

What this means for you

If Arc succeeds, it could redefine emergency logistics on Earth. Imagine doctors receiving vital medical kits from orbit after a natural disaster, or soldiers getting urgent supplies in minutes instead of hours. Arc could also accelerate scientific research, enabling faster delivery of experimental payloads or orbital materials. For everyday people, this technology represents the next step toward on-demand space infrastructure, where the line between space and Earth logistics begins to blur.

Kurt's key takeaways

Inversion Space's Arc is more than a spacecraft; it's a bold attempt to turn orbit into a delivery zone. With reusable systems, hypersonic capability and a focus on safety, it might just reshape how we think about time, distance and access.

