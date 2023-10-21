Expand / Collapse search
iPhone

How to leave a video message on FaceTime with iOS 17

Unanswered FaceTime call? Record and send video messages to your contacts in a snap.

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson on FaceTime messages Video

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson on FaceTime messages

CyberGuy explains how to leave FaceTime messages on iOS 17.

The latest iPhone software update, iOS 17, has come out with a new nifty feature that allows you to send a ‘video voicemail’ if the person you're trying to FaceTime doesn’t pick up. Here’s how it works.

Photo of a FaceTime call.

The iOS17 has new features for FaceTime. (CyberGuy.com)

How to send video messages on FaceTime

  • Open FaceTime

Screenshot of the homescreen.

Instructions on how to open FaceTime. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Click on the person you want to call

Screenshot of the FaceTime message screen.

Instructions on how to leave a FaceTime message. (CyberGuy.com)

  • If and when they don’t answer, an option pops up at the bottom

Screenshot of the FaceTime message screen with a red arrow pointing to the FaceTime button.

Instructions on where to select the FaceTime button. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Tap record video, and get ready to record a message when the on-screen countdown timer reaches zero

Screenshot of the FaceTime screen with an arrow pointing to the "Record Video" button.

Instructions on how to select "Record Video." (CyberGuy.com)

  • Now when you’re done recording, tap the green up arrow in the white circle to send it

Screenshot with an arrow pointing to the "Send" button.

Instructions on how to send a video. (CyberGuy.com)

  • The recipient is going to be able to see that video in their missed call log within the FaceTime app

Screenshot with an arrow pointing to the video.

Screenshot of the video sent. (CyberGuy.com)

What happens next for the recipient

Screenshot of the video previously recorded.

Screenshot of the video playback. (CyberGuy.com)

  • After that, they can choose to call you back, message you or save the video

Three screenshots of the FaceTime screen.

Instructions on how to call back, message or save the video. (CyberGuy.com)

Kurt’s key takeaways

iOS 17 has made leaving video voicemails on the FaceTime app as easy as pie. So go ahead and express yourself — even though they didn't pick up, I'm sure they wouldn't mind hearing from you, even if it's just a quick hello to let them know you are thinking about them.

What is your favorite iOS17 feature?

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.