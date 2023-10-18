Expand / Collapse search
No service? No problem. iOS 17 lets you download maps and navigate anywhere

How to use offline maps and navigation for any destination

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
How to download maps to use offline Video

How to download maps to use offline

Kurt "The Cyberguy" Knutsson on how to download maps without using the internet.

Imagine planning a road trip or going on a hike. You’re excited about the adventure, but there’s that nagging worry: "What if I lose cell reception?" That’s where iOS 17 steps in. With Offline Maps, you can download maps ahead of time and use them even when you’re off the grid.

It can be your lifeline. No more relying solely on an internet connection to find your way. Let me show you how easy offline maps on iPhone are to use.

Apple map

Apple Map in iOS 17 (Cyberguy.com)

How to download maps before you go

  • Open the Apple Maps app on your iPhone
Maps app

Maps app on iOS 17 (Cyberguy.com)

  • Search for your destination by typing in the location in the search bar
search bar on iPhone

Search bar on iOS 17 (Cyberguy.com)

  • When you see the place in your search results, tap it
Location on iOS 17

Location on the iOS 17 iPhone (Cyberguy.com)

  • Then select Download Map
apple maps iOS 17

Offline Maps on iOS 17 (Cyberguy.com)

  • Customize the location if necessary by adjusting the map area to include what you need
apple maps iOS 17

Offline Maps on iOS 17 (Cyberguy.com)

  • Remember, bigger maps consume more storage space so only include what you need – you'll see the size of selected map decrease as you make the map area smaller
  • Then click the Download button
apple maps iOS 17

Offline Maps on iOS 17 (Cyberguy.com)

  • Then tap on the map under where it says Downloaded
apple maps iOS 17

Offline Maps on iOS 17 (Cyberguy.com)

  • Now, you can use the map that you've downloaded

apple maps iOS 17

Offline Maps on iOS 17

How to access a downloaded map when you no longer have reception

  • Go to Maps
apple maps iOS 17

Offline Maps on iOS 17

  • Then, search for a location that you previously downloaded
  • There's going to be a border around the location showing what you will have access to
  • Here's a cool thing. You'll be able to get directions and guidance within the downloaded area

How to manage your downloaded maps

  • Go to Maps
apple maps iOS 17

Offline Maps on iOS 17 (Cyberguy.com)

  • Then tap your profile picture or initials next to the search field
  • Tap Offline Maps
  • Select a map that you previously downloaded maps or one suggested by Maps
apple maps iOS 17

Offline Maps on iOS 17 (Cyberguy.com)

  • From here, you can rename, edit, delete, resize or view the size of a previously downloaded map
  • You can also choose whether to download maps while only connected to a Wi-Fi network
apple maps iOS 17

Offline Maps on iOS 17 (Cyberguy.com)

  • You can also turn on Optimize Storage to automatically delete unused maps after a certain period of time
  • Or turn on Only Use Offline Maps to rely solely on your downloaded maps even with an internet or cell phone connection

Bonus tip: dropping pins

Want to save a specific spot? Instead of searching for an address, drop a pin on the map. It’s like leaving breadcrumbs for yourself. Here’s how to drop a pin on Apple Maps.

  • Open Apple Maps on your iPhone
apple maps iOS 17

Offline Maps on iOS 17 (Cyberguy.com)

  • Search for or manually navigate to the location where you want to drop the pin
  • Tap and hold on that location on the map, and a red pin will appear at the selected location
apple maps iOS 17

Offline Maps on iOS 17 (Cyberguy.com)

  • If the dropped pin’s location isn’t precise, select Move and adjust the pin to the exact point you want it to be. Then tap Done.

Kurt's key takeaways

By following these steps, you’ll never feel lost again. Whether you’re exploring new areas or hiking remote trails, iOS 17’s offline maps have got your back. So go ahead, download those maps, drop those pins and keep your bearings intact.

apple maps iOS 17

Offline Maps on iOS 17 (Cyberguy.com)

Do you see instances where this offline maps feature would have helped you in the past when you didn't have cellphone reception or Wi-Fi? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

apple maps iOS 17

Offline Maps on iOS 17 (Cyberguy.com)

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

iOS 17

Offline Maps on iOS 17 (Cyberguy.com)

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.