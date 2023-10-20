Watch this armored beast protect troops from blasts and bullets

In the hazardous world of military transport, a new vehicle has to show what it's made of in a storm of bullets and blasts before it gets the nod to carry our brave soldiers.

Roshel Defense Solutions, a Canadian defense company, recently showed off its latest work, the Senator model Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle.

This day was more than just a show-and-tell of a new armored vehicle; it was a day of tough testing as the Senator faced a series of explosive challenges to prove it could stand up to the harsh realities of war.

Senator MRAP's explosives test

At the heart of Senator MRAP's rigorous testing was Oregon Ballistic Laboratories. This facility is where the armored vehicle faced a series of trials designed to measure its resilience against various threats. Oregon Ballistic Laboratories is a well-regarded institution that specializes in testing the durability and effectiveness of armored and ballistic materials against firearms and explosive devices.

What testing standards apply to armored vehicles

Now, on to the testing standard, the NATO "STANAG 4569" Level 2. The acronym "STANAG" stands for Standard Agreement, which is a set of guidelines established by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to ensure that military equipment, like armored vehicles, meets certain safety and performance standards across different countries.

The "4569" is just a number assigned to this particular standard, helping to categorize it among many other standards.

How the Senator MRAP withstands 7.62x39mm bullets

Level 2 of STANAG 4569 outlines a specific tier of protection that a vehicle should provide. In the case of the Senator MRAP, it was tested against the fury of 7.62×39mm caliber bullets.

These are not giant bullets, but they are substantial and pack a serious punch. Originating from Soviet design, these bullets are commonly used in AK-47 rifles and are known for their effectiveness at medium ranges.

They are prevalent in conflict zones around the world, making them a crucial benchmark for testing the Senator MRAP's armor.

Senator MRAP provides a level 2 shield for modern warfare

The Level 2 standard also checks the vehicle's resilience against anti-tank mines and high explosive artillery shells, showcasing its ability to shield its occupants from a variety of lethal threats on the battlefield.

Through enduring and surpassing the challenges set by the NATO "STANAG 4569" Level 2 standard, the Senator MRAP demonstrated its readiness to provide a robust shield for the soldiers it will carry into the uncertain terrains of modern warfare.

From bullets to blasts: Navigating a minefield of tests

To give the world a front-row seat to the Senator MRAP’s daring testing saga, Roshel released two videos.

The footage showcased the vehicle shrugging off a large TNT explosive strike, a stand-in for the dreaded Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The Senator's performance is a nod to the grim yet vital necessity for such armored behemoths in a world where IEDs and anti-tank mines continue to threaten lives.

Following the TNT explosive trial, the Senator MRAP faced the additional challenge of enduring a 13-pound (6 kg) anti-tank mine detonation under its wheels and belly. This test was crucial to measure the Senator's protective armor against lethal ground threats commonly encountered on the battlefield.

The testing didn't stop there. The Senator was further tested against the impact of a 155mm high explosive artillery shell burst from a distance. Unlike the TNT used to simulate an IED, the 155mm shell is a type of ammunition used in heavy artillery, delivering a powerful explosive charge capable of causing significant damage.

The Senator's ability to withstand this different caliber of explosive threat demonstrates its readiness to provide a robust shield for its occupants against a variety of battlefield dangers.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The rigorous tests that the Senator MRAP faced are a peek into the harsh realities of war. It's not just about having armored vehicles; it's about having the right armored vehicles that can stand tall against the many threats on the battlefield. The Senator MRAP's journey from the drawing board to facing explosive tests head-on shows a promising stride toward better protection for our troops.

