Apple software update released to fix important security issue

Apple update comes weeks after release of iOS 16.3

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Apple has issued its iOS 16.3.1 software update. 

The update provides important bug and security fixes for the iPhone – including one flaw that has already been used by bad actors. 

On its website, the tech giant wrote that WebKit was impacted: a browser engine that is primarily used in Apple's Safari web browser. 

"Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution," Apple said. "Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: A person walks near Apple Store on February 03, 2023, in New York City.  ((Photo by Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress))

 "A type confusion issue was addressed with improved checks," Apple said of the latest security update. 

The update is available for iPhone 8 model and later, all models of the iPad Pro, the third-generation iPad Air and later, the fifth-generation iPad Air and later and the fifth-generation iPad mini and later.

An iPhone with privacy and security settings is seen in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland, on January 5, 2022.  ((Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

It also addresses another security issue in the iPhone's Kernel framework. 

An Apple logo hangs inside their retail store on Broadway on Jan. 10, 2023, in New York City.  (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

"An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges," Apple explained. 

The iOS 16.3.1 update comes just weeks after the release of iOS 16.3.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 