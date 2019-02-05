HQ Trivia co-founder died from overdose of multiple drugs

Colin Kroll, the co-founder of the popular HQ Trivia game and Vine apps died from an overdose of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, according to officials.

The New York City Chief Medical Examiner attributed Kroll’s death to “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, fluoroisobutyryl fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.”

In a note sent out on Tuesday, the Medical Examiner’s office described the 34-year-old’s death as accidental.

Kroll was found dead at his New York City apartment in December.

The entrepreneur had been chief executive of the trivia app HQ Trivia, which live-streams short trivia shows to users and became popular after its release in 2017.

He also co-founded Vine, a now-defunct app built around six-second videos. The entrepreneur worked for a time at Twitter after its purchase of Vine in 2012.

