HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34

Colin Kroll, the co-founder of the popular "HQ Trivia" game and the "Vine" video app, was found dead in his New York City apartment on Sunday.

Kroll's girlfriend asked the New York Police Department to check up on the 34-year-old after she failed to get in touch with the tech executive, according to TMZ. Officers found him unconscious and unresponsive on his bed.

His body reportedly was found with "drug paraphernalia" in his downtown Manhattan apartment. The medical examiner's office was working to determine the cause of death.

In recent years, Kroll was named the CEO of HQ. The game live-streams short trivia contests and quickly became popular after it was released in 2017.

Company staffers confirmed Kroll's passing on Twitter Sunday, writing that their "thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Kroll also co-founded Vine, a now-defunct app that allowed users to create, post and share six-second videos. His LinkedIn profile also stated he worked at Twitter and Yahoo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.