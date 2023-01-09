Expand / Collapse search
How to never get locked out of your house ever again

An expert guide to the best smart locks on the market

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
We've all locked ourselves out of our house or apartment at one time or another -- it's one of the worst situations you can find yourself in. Well, with the invention of smart locks, that problem will never happen again.

How does a smart lock work?

Smart locks secure your doors without a physical key, instead using a keypad, fingerprints, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth technology. 

They all connect to your smartphone, allowing you to lock and unlock your doors from just about anywhere.

Most smart locks are easy to install. The majority are relatively inexpensive - $250 or less.  Some can even be added to your current locking system.

If this sounds like something you want to add to your home, here are 5 of my recommendations:

5. August Wi-Fi Smart Lock + Smart Keypad

The door can be unlocked with the accompanying app, while a keypad is included for guests who don't have the app downloaded to their phones. 

The door can be unlocked with the accompanying app, while a keypad is included for guests who don't have the app downloaded to their phones.  (August)

This easily installed smart lock allows you to program permanent, temporary and scheduled codes, allowing family and friends access to your home. The door can be unlocked with the accompanying app, while a keypad is included for guests who don't have the app downloaded to their phones. The device's built-in Wi-Fi also allows you to program it to several home devices, including Alexa and Google Assistant. At the time of publishing, this product had over 8,500 global ratings, with 65% giving the product 5 stars.

4. Kwikset 99390-001 Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Kwikset connects directly to your home's Wi-Fi and allows you to create up to 250 codes for use by friends and family, all of which you can install and delete through the Kwikset App.

Kwikset connects directly to your home's Wi-Fi and allows you to create up to 250 codes for use by friends and family, all of which you can install and delete through the Kwikset App. (Kwikset)

Kwikset connects directly to your home's Wi-Fi and allows you to create up to 250 codes for use by friends and family, all of which you can install and delete through the Kwikset App. The app also logs your lock's history to view and will send you notifications when your lock has been accessed. At the time of publishing, this product had over 4,900 global ratings, with 66% giving the product 5 stars.

5. ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro

Smart Lock ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro and its connected app let you control your lock through Wi-FI, Bluetooth, fingerprint ID and keypads.

Smart Lock ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro and its connected app let you control your lock through Wi-FI, Bluetooth, fingerprint ID and keypads. (Utec_Ultraloq)

Smart Lock ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro and its connected app give you the power to control your lock through Wi-FI, Bluetooth, fingerprint ID and keypads. In addition to providing up to 50 personalized temporary or permanent codes for your family and friends, Smart Lock ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro will automatically lock and unlock your door when you enter or leave your house, as long as you have your phone in your pocket. It can also store up to 100 unique fingerprint IDs. At the time of publishing, this product had over 9,100 global ratings, with 71% giving the product 5 stars.

2. eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi

eufy's fingerprint sensor will recognize your fingerprints in 0.3 seconds and unlock your door in one second.

eufy's fingerprint sensor will recognize your fingerprints in 0.3 seconds and unlock your door in one second. (eufy)

In addition to being able to control the eufy Security Smart Lock from anywhere using the security app, its fingerprint sensor will recognize your fingerprints in 0.3 seconds and unlock your door in one second. Its built-in sensor will also automatically lock your door whenever it detects it is closed. The zinc alloy and stainless steel design guarantees that it will hold up against all inclement weather. At the time of publishing, this product had over 2,500 global ratings, with 73% giving the product 5 stars.

1. Sifely Keyless Entry Door Lock

Sifely Keyless Entry Door Lock allows access to your home through fingerprint, code, fob and the app.

Sifely Keyless Entry Door Lock allows access to your home through fingerprint, code, fob and the app. (Sifely)

In addition to an easy installation, with a reversible left and right door handle, Sifely Keyless Entry Door Lock allows access to your home through fingerprint, code, fob and the app. If you pair it with the Sifely Wi-Fi Gateway, you can lock and unlock your door from anywhere. While the Wi-Fi Gateway is sold separately, the app is free. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty. At the time of publishing, this product had over 5,900 global ratings, with 74% giving the product 5 stars.

Do you currently use smart locks in your home? We'd love to hear about your experience with them.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.