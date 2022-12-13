How to maximize iPhone, Android battery performance

Cellphone battery running low?

Whether using an iPhone or an Android, there are ways to mitigate the issue.

Apple has several tips on its website that iPhone owners can utilize.

Update to the latest software

Ensure that your device is using the latest version of iOS by going to Settings, General and then Software Update.

Optimize your iPhone's settings

Dim the screen's brightness by opening Control Center and toggling the Brightness slider. Or, go to Settings, Accessibility, Tap Display & Text Size and turn on Auto-Brightness.

In addition, when you use your device to access data, a Wi‑Fi connection uses less power than a cellular network. Turn on Wi‑Fi by going to Settings and then to Wi‑Fi to access a Wi‑Fi network.

Enable Low Power Mode

Introduced with iOS 9, Low Power Mode is an easy way to extend the battery life of an iPhone. Enable it by going to Settings and then Battery.

When the phone charges up again, Low Power Mode automatically switches off.

View Battery Usage info

Manage a device's battery life by monitoring the proportion used by each app, including background activity, location and background location, home and lock screen and if there is no cell coverage and low signal.

To view usage, go to Settings and then Battery.

Plug in and power on your computer to charge your device

Ensure that your device is charging if it's connected to a computer. Make sure that computer is not turned off or in sleep or standby mode.

Android also has a resource for interested users. Notably, some of the steps only work on Android 13 and up.

Choose the right settings

According to Android, users can turn on a dark theme, delete unused accounts, turn on adaptive battery, restrict apps with high battery use, turn off keyboard sounds or vibrations, set the screen's brightness to change automatically and let a screen turn off sooner.

Use the right power adapter

Other power adapters and chargers can charge slowly or not at all and can damage an Android and its battery.

Avoid situations where a phone can overheat

Batteries drain much faster when it's hot – even when not being used.

Occasionally drain the phone's battery

"You don’t need to teach your phone the battery’s capacity by going from full charge to zero, or zero to full. We recommend you occasionally drain your battery to under 10% and then charge it fully overnight," Android says.