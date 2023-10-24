How this exercise bike is generating backup power in war zones

What would you do if you lived in a place where the power supply was constantly disrupted by war? How would you keep your phone, laptop, fridge, or TV running when the grid goes down?

That’s the dilemma that motivated an engineer to invent an exercise bike that can provide backup power in an emergency. His name is Jonas Navickas, and he is the CEO of Tukas EV, a Lithuanian startup that makes electric vehicles and energy storage solutions.

How it all started

Navickas was appalled by the situation in Ukraine, where people had to share one power generator to charge their phones during the bombing of the country’s infrastructure. He realized that having access to electric energy is vital for one’s survival and comfort, especially in times of crisis. He also noticed that many people had exercise bikes at home, but they were not using them for anything other than fitness.

That’s when the lightbulb went off, and he came up with the idea of HR Bank, an exercise bike that captures the energy you produce while pedaling and stores it as a backup source of power for household devices and appliances.

How it works

The HR Bank is basically a huge power bank with pedals and handlebars. It converts the kinetic energy produced by your legs into electricity, and then stores it in a 2kWh battery.

The HR Bank can be used as an external battery, charged from the sun or the grid, or as an independent power source, generated by pedaling.

It can power a TV for two days, a refrigerator for three days or charge many smaller devices for everyday use.

It can also be easily transported, adjusted to different heights and angles, and even turned into a workstation by attaching a desk.

Who needs electricity from exercising?

The HR Bank is not only designed for those who need power during emergencies like natural disasters or wars, but also for urban dwellers who want to have a reliable source of clean energy.

Navickas believes that electric infrastructure is extremely fragile when faced with challenges from extreme events like war, and therefore, access to alternative energy sources becomes crucial to ensure one’s safety and well-being.

The HR Bank is currently available for pre-order on the company's website, starting at around $3,100. Tukas EV plans to start shipping the product in early 2024.

Kurt's key takeaways

The HR Bank is a pretty remarkable invention that combines fitness and energy production in one device. Although, it's more than just an exercise bike - it can be a lifeline for many people in war torn areas.

It also shows how human ingenuity can solve problems and create opportunities in extremely challenging situations like war. It also demonstrates how renewable energy sources can be integrated into our daily lives and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.

