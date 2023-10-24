Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TECH

How this exercise bike is generating backup power in war zones

Harnessing human energy for crisis situations

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
close
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson on Facebook hackers Video

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson on Facebook hackers

CyberGuy explains how hackers are stealing Facebook users' accounts.

What would you do if you lived in a place where the power supply was constantly disrupted by war? How would you keep your phone, laptop, fridge, or TV running when the grid goes down?

That’s the dilemma that motivated an engineer to invent an exercise bike that can provide backup power in an emergency. His name is Jonas Navickas, and he is the CEO of Tukas EV, a Lithuanian startup that makes electric vehicles and energy storage solutions.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Three exercise bikes in a room

Appalled by the situation in Ukraine, Jonas Navickas, the CEO of Lithuanian startup Tukas EV, invented exercise bikes that could harness human energy for crisis situations. (Tukas EV)

MORE SAY GOODBYE TO PEDALING WITH THESE E-BIKES OF 2023

How it all started

Navickas was appalled by the situation in Ukraine, where people had to share one power generator to charge their phones during the bombing of the country’s infrastructure. He realized that having access to electric energy is vital for one’s survival and comfort, especially in times of crisis. He also noticed that many people had exercise bikes at home, but they were not using them for anything other than fitness.

That’s when the lightbulb went off, and he came up with the idea of HR Bank, an exercise bike that captures the energy you produce while pedaling and stores it as a backup source of power for household devices and appliances.

QATAR HELPS UKRAINIAN CHILDREN RETURN HOME FROM RUSSIA

exercise bike aka HR Bank

An exercise bike has been invented to capture energy produced from pedaling. (Tukas EV)

MORE: ELECTRIC CARGO BIKE AIMS TO REPLACE YOUR SUV 

How it works

The HR Bank is basically a huge power bank with pedals and handlebars. It converts the kinetic energy produced by your legs into electricity, and then stores it in a 2kWh battery.

The HR Bank can be used as an external battery, charged from the sun or the grid, or as an independent power source, generated by pedaling.

It can power a TV for two days, a refrigerator for three days or charge many smaller devices for everyday use.

It can also be easily transported, adjusted to different heights and angles, and even turned into a workstation by attaching a desk.

US SECRETLY SENDS LONG-RANGE ATACMS MISSILES TO UKRAINE, KYIV FORCES USE THEM AGAINST RUSSIA FOR 1ST TIME

exercise bike placed in living room

The HR Bank has been able to generate enough power to charge a TV for two days. (Tukas EV)

MORE: HOW E-BIKES ARE EXPLODING AND KILLING PEOPLE

Who needs electricity from exercising?

The HR Bank is not only designed for those who need power during emergencies like natural disasters or wars, but also for urban dwellers who want to have a reliable source of clean energy.

Navickas believes that electric infrastructure is extremely fragile when faced with challenges from extreme events like war, and therefore, access to alternative energy sources becomes crucial to ensure one’s safety and well-being.

The HR Bank is currently available for pre-order on the company's website, starting at around $3,100. Tukas EV plans to start shipping the product in early 2024.

GET MORE OF MY SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS & EASY VIDEO TUTORIALS WITH THE FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER - CLICK HERE

Kurt's key takeaways

The HR Bank is a pretty remarkable invention that combines fitness and energy production in one device. Although, it's more than just an exercise bike - it can be a lifeline for many people in war torn areas. 

It also shows how human ingenuity can solve problems and create opportunities in extremely challenging situations like war. It also demonstrates how renewable energy sources can be integrated into our daily lives and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.

How do you feel about the HR Bank as a solution for power outages and emergencies? Do you think it is worth the price and effort? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.