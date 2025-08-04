Stop Google from following your every move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Google's apps, such as Chrome, Maps, Search, and YouTube, are constantly tracking your activity and sending it to Google. But don't worry, Google doesn't use the data for nefarious purposes like selling it to third parties to line its pockets. It's all used to improve and personalize your experience, leading to faster searches and relevant recommendations.

The downside? It means Google always knows what you're doing or where you are when using its apps and services. Furthermore, having this data stored somewhere means it's vulnerable to data breaches. If you'd prefer a tighter grip on your digital footprint, there are things you can do to stop Google from tracking you.

How to prevent Google from tracking your activity

Everything you do in Google’s apps is tracked in your Google account. Follow the steps below to put an end to it.

Open the browser on your computer and visit Google.com.

Click Sign In and sign in to your account.

Click the profile picture icon and select Manage your Google Account.

Go to Data & Privacy.

Then click Web & App Activity.

Click Turn off and select Turn off and delete activity. Afterward, follow the prompts to delete all stored data.

How to turn off Google location tracking

Timeline is a Google Maps feature that shows all the places you've been and the routes taken to get there. The good thing is that Google automatically deletes this data every three months, but that is still a long time to have it around.

Timeline is not enabled by default, but if you turned it on and forgot, now is the time to turn it off.

Open the browser on your computer and visit Google.com.

Click Sign In and sign in to your account.

Click the profile icon and select Manage your Google Account.

Click Data & privacy.

Then scroll down and go to Timeline .

. Click Turn off and click Turn off and delete activity to disable Timeline and delete all data immediately.

How to disable personalized ads in your Google account

To serve you personalized ads, Google looks at your usage habits across its apps and services to create a marketing profile based on that. Unfortunately, you can't disable ads completely, but you can disable ad personalization to stop the tracking.

Open the browser on your computer and visit Google.com.

Click Sign In and sign in to your account.

Click the profile icon and select Manage your Google Account.

Click Data & privacy.

Then go and click My Ads Center.

Set the Personalized ads toggle in the top right corner to Off. This will also turn off personalized ads on Google’s partner sites.

Pro tip for extra privacy

Even if you disable Google's tracking settings, it's still possible for other websites to collect your data through tools like Google Analytics and AdSense. To block even more trackers, use a privacy-focused browser .

For stronger protection, consider pairing these steps with a strong antivirus software. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, which could potentially access your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at CyberGuy.com/LockUpYourTech.

To add another layer of privacy, using a virtual private network (VPN) can hide your location and encrypt your internet activity. This makes it much harder for companies, advertisers, or hackers to monitor online behavior.

For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at Cyberguy.com/VPN.

Frequently asked questions

Q: Will turning off tracking stop all data collection?

A: Not completely. These steps reduce Google's tracking, but some data may still be collected by websites using Google services like Analytics or Ads.

Q: Do I need to update these settings on each device?

A: No. Once you update your settings in your Google account, the changes apply across all devices using that account.

Q: Can I delete everything Google has already tracked?

A: Yes. You can delete past activity during the process of turning off each setting. Follow the prompts above to remove old data.

What this means for you

You don't need to abandon Google to take control of your digital privacy. By adjusting just a few key settings, you can limit how much of your personal activity Google stores and uses. These changes give you more privacy while still letting you enjoy the convenience of your favorite apps like Maps, YouTube, and Chrome. It only takes a few minutes to make a big difference.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Your privacy needs might change as time goes on, so adjusting these settings is not a one-off event. Be sure to review your Google account regularly or explore the options to find ways to automate the data deletion process. For instance, you can set it so that Google automatically deletes your data every three, 18, or 36 months. If you want a more private browsing experience that removes a lot of the tracking headaches, consider using your browser's incognito mode.

Is the convenience Google tracking offers worth it, or do you prefer to remain private? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

