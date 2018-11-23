Fox on Games: Holiday gift guide

The holidays are just around the corner, and most folks are just getting going with their gift shopping. But for those not in the know, what's the best way to find gifts for the favorite gamer in your life? Don't worry, we've got a handy guide that should put a smile on any gamer's face.

Let's start with the obvious: most people already have a console or portable, but the hottest model at the moment is the Nintendo Switch. And the "House of Mario" is really stepping up this holiday season, releasing a “Mario Kart 8” bundle that includes a new Switch - sure to get gamer hearts racing. For a more advanced Switch-related present, try the new custom Super Mario Maker 3-D-S. It allows the user to create their own playable levels of some of the most popular classic Mario games - including “Super Mario Brothers.” And the special "Player One" in your life already has those, consider picking them up a high-quality carrying case to help avoid accidents and mother nature.

FOX ON GAMES: GOFUNDME FOR GAMING FAN

Controllers make another great gamer gift, and generally speaking, they come at a lower price point than games and consoles - but not always. X-Box and PS4 controllers already come in many variations, but customizing could make it yours, and there are a number of companies out there offering that service. "Controller Chaos" is one of the most popular, and has become known for creating controllers with an artistic vibe. Another company - "AIM Controllers" - makes a line of popular face plates for PlayStation, turning ordinary controllers into colorful creations. And if you're on a budget, try the Strike Pack FPS Dominator. It's an adaptor that fits easily onto most controllers, allowing enhanced gameplay and quicker response times.

And last but not least, for the boy or girl who has pixels in their heart but all the games and accessories they need, try some new apparel featuring their favorite game or eSports team. All the major studios now have these products available, but be careful - some are more high-end than others, like the all-leather re-creation of Mario's cap from Big Swan clothing, one of the season's most popular items.