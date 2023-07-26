Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence Newsletter
Published

Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter: AI health breakthrough and how machines can help parents

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Study shows AI can predict heart attacks Video

Study shows AI can predict heart attacks

Dr. Craig Basman discusses new life-saving technology and the variables that can predict sudden cardiac events.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements. Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox

TOP STORIES

'UNBELIEVABLE BREAKTHROUGH': AI heart scan aims to catch blockages years before symptoms. Continue reading…

TRANSLATOR FOR YOUR KIDS: How using AI as a 'parenting co-pilot' will help parents communicate better. Continue reading…

ChatGPT on computer

The text software ChatGPT on a computer. (Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images)

POLITICS

'GRAVE THREAT': AI could deliver bioweapons capabilities to bad actors, safety chief warns. Continue reading… 

AI ON THE FRONTLINES: Senate pushes Army to develop neural sensors to track soldiers’ fatigue, stress. Continue reading…

US soldiers

American soldiers are seen next to M1A2 Abrams tank during a high-intensity training session at the Nowa Deba training ground in May, 2023 in Nowa Deba, Poland.  (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

BUSINESS

WHERE THE JOBS ARE: Best location for AI work is long-time tech hub, report says. Continue reading…

ROBOT MONEY MANAGERS: Generative AI technologies unlikely to fully replace financial advisors: Morningstar. Continue reading…

UNDERSTANDING AI

BLURRED LINES: AI appears more human on social media than actual humans, study finds. Continue reading…

THEY'RE WATCHING: Police use AI to track drivers on highways as attorney questions legality. Continue reading…

MATCH-MAKING MACHINE: A 'scary' new weapon on the battlefield of love: Would you let a robot pick your partner? Continue reading…

ENTERTAINMENT

‘I DON’T WANT THAT’: Dolly Parton and Whoopi Goldberg are anti-holograms, expert warns they 'can never fully ensure' against use. Continue reading…

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

