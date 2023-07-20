Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

A 'scary' new weapon on the battlefield of love: Would you let a machine pick your partner?

New Yorkers revealed if they'd go on a date set up by artificial intelligence

Isabelle McDonnell
By Isabelle McDonnell | Fox News
NEW YORK CITY – New Yorkers revealed whether they would let an artificial intelligence-based program set them up on a date.

"Would I ever do it? If got desperate, but I hope it would never get to that point," Nick, from New York, told Fox News.

Keeper, a dating website, uses an AI system to match singles after having them fill out a survey asking questions about their personality and what they look for in a partner.

"I don't know how much I trust AI," Sergio, from New Jersey, said. "I don't think it really gets people."

"People aren't computers," he continued. "You could put something on an application, but you can only put so much."

But others were eager to try an AI dating website.

"AI does all this other stuff. Matchmaking? Why not?" another New Yorker, Calvin, said.

Man sitting on park bench saying he would let AI set him up on a date

Calvin, from New York, said he would let AI set him up.  (Isabelle McDonnell/Fox News)

Keeper has two membership options, a paid version that offers unlimited matches and a free version that may take longer match. The site also states that it keeps it only shares users' information with someone they match with.

"I wouldn't really trust someone who's not human," Amira, from New York, told Fox News. "It's kind of scary."

Ethan, from New Jersey, didn't think AI could replace what he saw as essential factors in meeting eligible singles.

"Being face to face and being able to have a conversation with them, and not just artificial technology setting you up — there's a lot more connection there," Ethan told Fox News.

Man sits on park bench and tells fox news what he thinks of ai dating website

Ethan, from New Jersey, said he wouldn't use an AI-based dating website. (Isabelle McDonnell/Fox News)

Nick felt an AI matchmaker could help people with busy schedules.

"I could see people being interested in it," Nick said. "If you don't have a lot of time, it’d just be one less thing to think about."