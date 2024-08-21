Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: US leads world in fastest AI development: report

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Companies use artificial intelligence to fight against cyber attacks

Companies use artificial intelligence to fight against cyber attacks

 Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier has the latest on the pros and cons of the bombshell developments on 'Special Report.'

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- US tops AI ranking index with triple the investment, job postings as China and others: report

- Wyoming mayoral candidate promises to let OpenAI bot govern capital city, faces backlash from tech giant

- Google's AI power play: Is Apple feeling the heat?

Humanoid robot gets to work in BMW assembly plant

Humanoid robot working in BMW assembly plant (Figure) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The U.S. topped another study that looked at the fastest-developing artificial intelligence industries in the world, according to a new report. 

AI ON THE BALLOT: A librarian running as a nonpartisan candidate for mayor of Cheyenne, Wyoming, promises to allow an artificial intelligence bot created by OpenAI to govern the state’s capital city.

Google AI 1

Gemini AI on Pixel  (Google)

AI POWER PLAY: Google has its eye on the prize — artificial intelligence — and it's making a bold power play in the tech arena. The company's recent Made by Google event was more than just showcasing new technology. It represents a strategic effort to dominate the competitive landscape of AI.

AI BUG KILLER: We've all experienced those frustrating moments when you're trying to catch a mosquito, only to have it vanish into thin air.

AI mosquito zapper 1

AI mosquito detector   (Bzigo)

