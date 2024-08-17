AI technology can help you win the battle over mosquitoes

We've all experienced those frustrating moments when you're trying to catch a mosquito, only to have it vanish into thin air.

Well, those days might soon be over, thanks to the Bzigo Iris, a smart mosquito detector that's taking the fight against these pesky insects to a whole new level.

How does the mosquito detector work?

The Bzigo Iris is like having a high-tech mosquito hunter in your home.

It weighs about 0.66 lbs and uses artificial intelligence vision and algorithms to detect, track and target mosquitoes. But here's the cool part. It works even in complete darkness, thanks to its infrared LEDs.

When it spots a mosquito, the Iris doesn't just sit there. It tracks the insect until it lands and then uses a safe laser pointer to mark the spot. At the same time, it sends an alert to your smartphone, which is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices, so you know exactly where to aim your swatter.

The mosquito detector is perfect for bedrooms

The Bzigo Iris is designed to work best in bedrooms, making it ideal for ensuring a peaceful night's sleep. You can even set up multiple devices in different rooms, all connected to a single smartphone app.

How the mosquito detector is smart, safe and eco-friendly

The Bzigo Iris is designed with both technology and safety in mind. Its advanced AI can distinguish between mosquitoes and other small flying insects, minimizing false alarms. The Class-1 eye-safe laser pointer ensures that you can target mosquitoes without any risk to your family or pets. In addition, the Bzigo Iris is a sustainable choice for pest control. It operates without chemicals or toxins, making it safe for babies, children and pets.

Easy setup and maintenance

Setting up the Bzigo Iris is a breeze. Just plug it in, download the app and you're ready to go. There's no need for batteries or refills. It's always on, working around the clock to keep your space mosquito-free.

The mosquito detector comes with a catch

While the Bzigo Iris is great at finding mosquitoes, it doesn't actually kill them. That's still your job. But don't worry. All Bzigo Iris units come with a Bzigo rechargeable electric swatter to help you out. This swatter features an extendable telescopic handle, a foldable rotating head and a rechargeable battery with a USB port for convenience.

The price of the mosquito detector

At $339, the Bzigo Iris is not the cheapest mosquito solution, but for those tired of playing hide-and-seek with these tiny insects, it might be worth it.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Bzigo Iris is definitely an innovative approach to a problem that's been bugging us for some time. It's a chemical-free, high-tech device that could transform our homes into mosquito-free zones. While it might seem like overkill to some, for others plagued by mosquitoes it could be a game-changer. After all, who wouldn't want a personal mosquito detective on duty 24/7?

