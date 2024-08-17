Google's AI power play: Is Apple feeling the heat?

Google has its eye on the prize — artificial intelligence — and it's making a bold power play in the tech arena. The company's recent Made by Google event was more than just showcasing new technology. It represents a strategic effort to dominate the competitive landscape of AI.

With rivals like Apple preparing their own announcements, Google is seizing the spotlight by unveiling a number of innovations it hopes will reshape and become a part of our daily lives. The focus is on making devices smarter and enhancing our experiences through what Google considers transformative advancements.

Curious about what's next for Google? Here are ten key highlights from the event you'll want to know about.

1. Gemini AI integration

A major highlight of the event was the integration of Gemini AI across devices. One of its features is Gemini Live, which offers advanced conversational capabilities and allows for more human-like natural interactions. The Gemini Advanced experience is available through a Google One subscription and enhances user experience with tasks like planning events and brainstorming ideas.

Gemini's integration extends beyond basic functionality, offering deep connections with various Google apps and services. You can seamlessly interact with Gemini across platforms, from drafting emails to generating project plans.

Furthermore, Gemini's multimodal capabilities enable it to process text, audio and video, making it a versatile tool for a wide range of tasks. The new Gemini features will be available on both Android and iOS.

2. Pixel Studio and Call Notes

Google also introduced Pixel Studio, an image generation app that leverages AI to create stunning visuals from simple prompts. This tool is designed to help you easily generate professional-quality images for various purposes, from social media posts to marketing materials. To illustrate its capabilities, consider this example: "A tiny chihuahua in white and brown enjoying a bully stick at home." This prompt showcases how Gemini AI can generate vivid imagery and context.

Additionally, Call Notes was unveiled, a feature that provides conversation summaries for phone calls. This tool uses AI to transcribe and summarize key points from your calls, making it easier to keep track of important information and follow up on action items. It works on calls that are at least 30 seconds long.

3. Pixel 9 Series unveiled

Google also introduced the Pixel 9 lineup, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. These devices are powered by the new Tensor G4 chip, which promises enhanced performance and AI capabilities. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL feature a 42MP front camera for sharper selfies, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold marks Google’s second entry into the foldable phone market, offering a unique blend of innovation and practicality.



The Pixel 9 series also features a sleek design with a sculpted camera bar and premium finishes, including a silky matte glass back and polished metal sides. The Pro models come in two sizes, with the Pixel 9 Pro XL offering a larger 6.8-inch display. This redesign not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also improves the ergonomic feel of the devices.

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are available for preorder, with store availability starting Aug. 22, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available Sept. 4.

4. Android 15 and AI Tools

Google announced Android 15, which includes new AI tools branded under "Google AI." Features like "Add Me" for group photos and "Pixel Screenshots" for information retrieval were introduced alongside enhanced security measures. These tools demonstrate Google’s commitment to integrating AI into its operating system, offering you smarter and more intuitive experiences.

5. Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google also showed off both the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2, showcasing its commitment to creating a seamless ecosystem of interconnected devices. The Pixel Watch 3 was announced with enhanced battery life, now offering up to 36 hours with a new Battery Saver Mode and deeper integration with Pixel devices, making it more efficient and user-friendly.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 was introduced with the new Tensor A1 chip, which reduces their size by 27% and incorporates Gemini AI for improved natural language interaction.

6. Google Photos gets a boost with Magic Editor and Best Take features

Google announced new features for Google Photos, including Magic Editor. This feature allows you to make complex edits, such as moving objects and changing backgrounds, with simple taps and gestures. It utilizes generative AI to provide contextual suggestions, enabling you to create more visually appealing images without needing advanced editing skills.

Additionally, Google introduced Best Take, a feature that helps you capture the perfect group photo by blending multiple shots to showcase everyone's best expressions. Google hopes these updates of integrating advanced AI tools into Google Photos will make photo editing more intuitive and accessible for everyone.

7. Nest Thermostat update

The Nest Learning Thermostat received its first major update in nine years, now incorporating Gemini AI for more natural interactions. This update aims to revitalize the smart home category by offering more intuitive control and energy efficiency, aligning with Google’s vision of a connected home.

8. Google TV Streamer launch

The Chromecast line was replaced by the Google TV Streamer, which acts as a smart home hub with Gemini-powered upgrades. This new device supports 4K streaming and smart home controls, enhancing the entertainment experience and further integrating Google’s AI technology into home environments.

9. Focus on privacy and security

Google's business model heavily relies on data collection, which has led to scrutiny regarding privacy violations and data handling practices. Despite efforts to improve, such as introducing incognito mode and data auto-delete features, Google has faced challenges, including data leaks and issues with user location tracking.

In response to these ongoing concerns, Google has emphasized privacy and security in its recent updates, particularly with the introduction of new AI tools and Android 15. Features like Private Space and Theft Detection Lock aim to reassure users about their data's safety while they enjoy the benefits of advanced technology. This focus on privacy and security is part of Google's broader strategy to address past criticisms and build trust with its users.

Private Space, which is a secure environment within Android 15, allows users to isolate sensitive apps and data, such as health trackers or banking apps, from the rest of a device. It functions like a separate user account, accessible only through additional authentication, providing an extra layer of security and privacy for confidential information.

Theft Detection Lock, which is an enhancement to Android's factory reset protection, ensures that a stolen device cannot be reset and reused without the owner's credentials. This feature makes it difficult for thieves to sell stolen devices because they cannot access or reset the phone without the necessary Google account information.

10. Strategic timing before Apple

The event’s timing, ahead of Apple’s September iPhone reveal, suggests a strategic move by Google to capture market attention and showcase its advancements in AI and hardware before the competitive holiday season. This approach highlights Google’s confidence in its offerings and its desire to lead the market in innovation.

Kurt’s key takeaways

It’s clear that Google is making significant strides in the AI arena, positioning itself as a formidable competitor to Apple. With innovations like Gemini AI, the Pixel 9 series and enhanced features in Google Photos, the tech giant is not just keeping pace but actively reshaping how we interact with technology in our daily lives. As Google continues to roll out these advancements, it will be interesting to see how Apple responds and what the future holds for both companies in this rapidly evolving AI landscape.

