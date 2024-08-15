Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence

US tops AI ranking index with triple the investment, job postings as China and others: report

US eclipses rival AI investment with $335 billion spent over past decade

By Peter Aitken Fox News
Published
Should we fear artificial intelligence?

Should we fear artificial intelligence?

Conjecture founder and CEO Connor Leahy advises whether humans should be fearful of artificial intelligence and where AI is expected to be in the future.

The U.S. topped another study that looked at the fastest-developing artificial intelligence (AI) industries in the world, according to a new report. 

"AI technology is advancing rapidly worldwide," ZeroBounce founder and CEO Liviu Tanase said about the report. "This is driven by significant private investments and a growing number of AI start-ups."

"Over the past decade, billions have been invested, and we see a substantial increase in AI-related job opportunities and innovation," Tanase said in a statement. "Companies are developing skilled AI workforces to stay competitive."

"As various industries will continue to integrate AI, these investments and developments will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global technology," he added. 

FORGET DRONES, THIS STREET-SMART ROBOT COULD BE FUTURE OF LOCAL DELIVERIES

Humanoid robot gets to work in BMW assembly plant

Humanoid robot working in BMW assembly plant (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

The report from ZeroBounce looked at 10 countries that have showcased strong AI development and capabilities: the United States, China, United Kingdom, Singapore, Canada, South Korea, Israel, Germany, Japan and Australia, according to the Jerusalem Post

The company noted that it relied heavily on data from websites Statista and GlobalData as well as a general AI index calculated by Tortoise Media, a British news website founded by former BBC News director and The Times editor James Harding in 2018.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

China drone artificial intelligence

Viewers watch a six-axis intelligent drone that can carry a tiny synthetic aperture radar at the Global Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Hangzhou, China, on October 16, 2020. (Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

By composite score and global index rating, the U.K. ranks lower than other countries due to lower available AI job postings and talent, but the country has invested third-most in AI over the past decade and in the past year alone.

The study focused on private investment made over the past decade along with the number of AI start-ups and available AI-specific jobs in the market.

AI ADVANCEMENTS CAN BE BOTH A TOOL AND A THREAT, CYBERSECURITY OFFICIALS SAY

A robot appears onstage as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote address during the Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference at SAP Center on March 18, 2024, in San Jose, California.

A robot appears onstage as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers a keynote address during the Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference at SAP Center on March 18, 2024, in San Jose, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The U.S. has plowed $335 billion in private investment into AI technology over the past decade and $67.22 billion in the last year alone with around 5,500 start-ups. The U.S. also had 71,000 job openings for AI in 2024 alone, according to Enterprise Times, accounting for 1.62% of job postings. 

Those numbers eclipse China, which has about a third as much investment made in the same period and far fewer start-ups and job openings. But what China lacks in those areas it makes up for with a greater number of specialists. 

Israel ranked high, and many reports have detailed the heavy drive into AI investment and development that the country has pushed to stay ahead of regional allies. Before Oct. 7, Israel detailed its incredible capabilities and potential, particularly in law enforcement and military capabilities. 

In a video that featured animated segments to demonstrate the Barak tank’s potential, an Israel Defense Forces operator was able to identify targets both in front and behind his tank, thanks to a specially designed helmet that helped him filter battlefield data. The tank also seamlessly communicated the information to a nearby tank, which immediately responded to the data and identified the target instead.

