US tops AI ranking index with triple the investment, job postings as China and others: report

The U.S. topped another study that looked at the fastest-developing artificial intelligence (AI) industries in the world, according to a new report.

"AI technology is advancing rapidly worldwide," ZeroBounce founder and CEO Liviu Tanase said about the report. "This is driven by significant private investments and a growing number of AI start-ups."

"Over the past decade, billions have been invested, and we see a substantial increase in AI-related job opportunities and innovation," Tanase said in a statement. "Companies are developing skilled AI workforces to stay competitive."

"As various industries will continue to integrate AI, these investments and developments will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global technology," he added.

The report from ZeroBounce looked at 10 countries that have showcased strong AI development and capabilities: the United States, China, United Kingdom, Singapore, Canada, South Korea, Israel, Germany, Japan and Australia, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The company noted that it relied heavily on data from websites Statista and GlobalData as well as a general AI index calculated by Tortoise Media, a British news website founded by former BBC News director and The Times editor James Harding in 2018.

By composite score and global index rating, the U.K. ranks lower than other countries due to lower available AI job postings and talent, but the country has invested third-most in AI over the past decade and in the past year alone.

The study focused on private investment made over the past decade along with the number of AI start-ups and available AI-specific jobs in the market.

The U.S. has plowed $335 billion in private investment into AI technology over the past decade and $67.22 billion in the last year alone with around 5,500 start-ups. The U.S. also had 71,000 job openings for AI in 2024 alone, according to Enterprise Times, accounting for 1.62% of job postings.

Those numbers eclipse China, which has about a third as much investment made in the same period and far fewer start-ups and job openings. But what China lacks in those areas it makes up for with a greater number of specialists.

Israel ranked high, and many reports have detailed the heavy drive into AI investment and development that the country has pushed to stay ahead of regional allies. Before Oct. 7, Israel detailed its incredible capabilities and potential, particularly in law enforcement and military capabilities.

In a video that featured animated segments to demonstrate the Barak tank’s potential, an Israel Defense Forces operator was able to identify targets both in front and behind his tank, thanks to a specially designed helmet that helped him filter battlefield data. The tank also seamlessly communicated the information to a nearby tank, which immediately responded to the data and identified the target instead.