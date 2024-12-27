Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: DC air defense gets major upgrade

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
ai cameras 3

Teleidoscope team with upgraded electro-optical/infrared cameras in 2021  (Defense Innovation Unit)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- AI cameras are giving DC's air defense a major upgrade
- America needs drones and the F-35 to win the next war
- AI is reshaping business. This is how we stay ahead of China 

AI CAMERA SURVEILLANCE : The National Capital Region (NCR) is rolling out an advanced artificial intelligence-based visual recognition system that's taking air defense to a whole new level.

AI cameras 2

Advanced artificial intelligence-based visual recognition system  (Katie Lange/DOD)

THE FUTURE IS NOW: Autonomous, unmanned drones and artificial intelligence have already begun to shape the wars today and the future.

Three jets flying

Two US Air Force F-35 jets and a Polish Air Force F-16 take part in a military parade in Warsaw on Polish Army Day, August 15, 2023, to commemorate the anniversary of the 1920 victory over Soviet Russia at the Battle of Warsaw during the Polish-Soviet War.  (WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

STAYING IN FIRST PLACE: As the U.S. races to maintain its global leadership in AI, much of the conversation revolves around natural language processing, the reshoring of the semiconductor supply chain and powering data centers.

AI sign

A visitor watches an AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign on an animated screen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecom industry's biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona. (JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)

AI FOOD TRACKER: The Drop uses advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence to detect meals with remarkable precision. When you start eating, the smart AI chip activates, and a 4K camera takes a cropped image of your meal.

The Drop nutrition tracker.

(Kickstarter)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.