Fox News AI Newsletter: AI used to track Taliban terrorists

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
How hallucinating artificial intelligence impacts court cases Video

How hallucinating artificial intelligence impacts court cases

Former litigator Jacqueline Schafer, who is the CEO and founder of Clearbrief, said AI is frequently used in the courtrooms and she created Clearbrief to fact check citations and court docs created by generative AI

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- How the US used AI to take on the Taliban amid drawdown

- Elon Musk sues OpenAI, Sam Altman again

- AI fast-tracks dementia diagnoses by tapping into ‘hidden information’ in brain waves

Members of the Taliban sit on a military vehicle during a Taliban military parade in Kabul, Afghanistan, in November 2021.

Members of the Taliban sit on a military vehicle during a Taliban military parade in Kabul, Afghanistan, in November 2021. (Reuters/Ali Khara)

TALIBAN TRACKER: Many have questioned the lessons learned from the 20-year war in Afghanistan following the chaotic withdrawal and subsequent Taliban takeover, but one major accomplishment from the U.S.’s time fighting the Taliban has emerged – the use of Artificial Intelligence to track terrorist attacks.

ROUND TWO: Billionaire Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its leadership once again, weeks after withdrawing a previous suit against the artificial intelligence startup he co-founded in 2015.

Brain waves

AI may have promising uses for detecting dementia earlier. (iStock)

BRAINSTORM : As dementia becomes more widespread, Mayo Clinic researchers believe that artificial intelligence is the key to enabling earlier and faster diagnoses.

GOT THE MOVES: Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a humanoid robot that can perform a variety of expressive movements while maintaining its balance on different terrains.

grooving robot 1

Expressive humanoid robot  (University of California San Diego)

