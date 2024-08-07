Fox News AI Newsletter: AI used to track Taliban terrorists

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- How the US used AI to take on the Taliban amid drawdown

- Elon Musk sues OpenAI, Sam Altman again

- AI fast-tracks dementia diagnoses by tapping into ‘hidden information’ in brain waves

TALIBAN TRACKER: Many have questioned the lessons learned from the 20-year war in Afghanistan following the chaotic withdrawal and subsequent Taliban takeover, but one major accomplishment from the U.S.’s time fighting the Taliban has emerged – the use of Artificial Intelligence to track terrorist attacks.

ROUND TWO: Billionaire Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its leadership once again, weeks after withdrawing a previous suit against the artificial intelligence startup he co-founded in 2015.

BRAINSTORM : As dementia becomes more widespread, Mayo Clinic researchers believe that artificial intelligence is the key to enabling earlier and faster diagnoses.

GOT THE MOVES: Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a humanoid robot that can perform a variety of expressive movements while maintaining its balance on different terrains.

